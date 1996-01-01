So we've talked about the money supply and other videos. Now let's get into the demand for money and how that demand curve will shift. So we're gonna be using what's called the theory of liquidity preference. And it's basically this is a fancy name for just doing supply and demand analysis in the money market. Okay, So now we're thinking about Mark, uh money is the good that we're basically demanding and supplying in this market. So when we think about the price of money, the price of money is gonna be the interest rate, the interest rate in the market. So think about it, right for you to get money. Let's say you wanted to get more money right now on demand. Well, you'd have to go to a bank and pay them interest, right? If you took out a loan with the bank, you'd pay interest, right? And the quantity of money in this situation, while this is just gonna be kind of the number of dollars, right? And we're going to think about the quantity of money, um just the amount of money available, right quantity. That one's kind of self explanatory. It's more about thinking about the price of money as interest, right for you to get money, you're gonna have to pay interest. Okay, so the demand for money, let's look at it on the graph real quick. And let's set up our graph here. So over here, remember whenever we did our supply and demand graphs, we have price on this axis quantity down here, on the X axis. Well, it's gonna be very similar here. The price of money, right? Was the interest rate. So that's gonna be on our Y axis? Just like we're used to with supply and demand and then the quantity of money, we'll just leave it as q quantity of money will be there. Just like we're used to quantity on the X axis. So what are we used to when we talk about a demand curve? What was our, our little pneumonic that we always remember the double D's, right downward demand. And guess what? We still can use that principle here. Our demand for money is gonna have a downward slope, just like we're used to, and this is going to be our money demand curve. Okay, so let's let's let's analyze a couple of points on this, on this graph. So up here, when the interest rate is high, So we'll say rate high. What happens to the demand for money? There's going to be this low demand for money, right? There's gonna be a quantity demanded down here. But what about at a low interest rate? So let's pick a low interest rate down here, rate low. And now what's happened to the demand for money? The quantity gets high over here, Right? The quantity demanded, I'll say quantity one. Oops, Quantity, one in quantity too. So what happens here as the rate goes down? The quantity demanded goes up, Right? And that's kind of how we, how we remember the law of demand, right? As prices fall, quantity demanded goes up. So how does that relate to the money market here. Well let's go down here and let's think about why we have this downward demand curve. So we have a downward sloping curve like we're used to with demand. But we have to think of the reasons why we're gonna have these double Ds. The double Ds. That we're used to. Right? So think about holding money. Right? So there's there's two things you can have, you can either have the money, let's say cash right here right now. Or you could invest that cash in, let's say a short term investment like Treasury Securities. So when we think about Treasury Securities, something like a Treasury Bond or a Treasury bill, it's a very safe investment because it's backed by the U. S. Government and it pays pays more interest than just having cash in your hand. Right? So let's think about let's compare this holding money to holding a financial asset like a Treasury bill. So money when you have cash, you can buy goods and services right with it, right? You can go to the store, you go to the grocery store and buy your groceries and pay in cash. However, you can't go to the grocery store. You cannot go to the grocery store and pay with a Treasury bill, right? You get you get to the register and you pull out this this security from the government that says hey this is worth $100. Uh Come on accept it. It's worth $100. They're not gonna accept it. They want cash, right? They're not gonna take a Treasury security in in place of cash at the grocery store. So we can think about money. You're gonna demand it when you need to buy goods and services. But you can't uh But when you don't need them you can invest it uh in the short term to get interest, right? So money earns no interest, right? No interest when you have cash in your hand, if you have $100 in your pocket today tomorrow it's still gonna be $100 in your pocket. Right? There's no interest earned. However, Treasury bills earn some interest. You're gonna earn some interest when you invest it in a Treasury bill. I'm gonna write these in different colors. So they stand out a little better. So they cannot buy goods and services with Treasury bills and they are in some interest. Okay, so as the interest rate increases, if we think about the interest rate in the market as it goes up, the opportunity cost of holding money increases, right? Because the higher the interest, let's say the interest you could be earning by investing in a Treasury security. Well that's that the interest rate goes up while you're giving up more and more interest by holding cash. So let's look at how it works here in our in our demand curve, notice when the interest rate is high, we have a low demand for cash because we would rather invest it and earn that high interest rate, right? So we're gonna invest it and earn high interest. But when the interest rate is low, well we'll go ahead and hold cash instead because there's not as much of an opportunity cost for holding the cash. So that's why we have our downward demand curve here uh for for the money demand. And that that's the reasoning behind it, but it's nice that it follows the same rules where we've got our double d downward demand curve. Okay, so let's pause here and then let's talk about shifting the money demand curve on the graph. Let's do that in the.

