Bretton Woods System:Collapse

So there were two main reasons why the Bretton Woods system collapsed. First was that by $1963 the dollars held by foreign central banks exceeded the gold reserves of the United States. Okay so there was more dollars being held in reserves than then the gold to back it up. And that means that if all of those banks went and turned in their dollars to get gold, there wouldn't be enough gold to match all those dollars. This rarely happened though. Central banks rarely redeemed their dollars for gold, but this was the foundation of the system, right? This is why the system tended to work was because of this promise that the us had made to buy the gold at $35 an ounce. And as this gap grew larger and larger, well there was starting to become an uncertainty. The central banks began to doubt the U. S. Would be able to fulfill its promise of redeeming dollars for gold. So that was the first problem with the Bretton woods system was there was just too many dollars for the amount of gold that was in in reserves. Second was that some countries with undervalued currencies were unwilling to revalue their currency. So remember there were these fixed exchange rates and if we were in a situation where there was an undervalued currency like we have in our little graph right here where the demand is greater than the supply because the currency is undervalued, well then the the currency should be valued up to its equilibrium. However, these countries were unwilling to revalue. Right? So this led to an increase in the currency's value would lead to higher prices for their exports. Sorry? So that the reason they didn't want to revalue was if they increase the value of their currency it would lead to higher prices for their exports. And basically firms were pressuring the government saying hey don't let them revalue our currency. So it doesn't hurt our business, right? Because if if the value of the currency goes up, the exports get more expensive than they can't make as many sales overseas. So the firms were basically pressuring the governments not to allow those revaluations. Okay. And this caused bigger and bigger shortages in the in in the currency and causing the governments to print money and inflation to happen. Right? So there was it caused a lot of problems as well. So eventually controlling the fixed rates basically became too difficult. Okay and by 1971 President Richard Nixon abandoned the USS commitment to redeem gold for dollars. And by 1973 the whole system was just abandoned in general. And that's where we got to the system we have today. The managed float system basically supply and demand controls the exchange rates and then the governments might step in at some point. You know if things start to get out of control the government might buy or sell its own currency to try and manage its exchange rate. Okay so that's about it for the Bretton Woods system. Let's go ahead and pause and we'll move on to the next video.

