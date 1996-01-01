Consumption Function (Consumption Schedule)

So let's learn a little bit more about consumption by looking at it on the graph, we're gonna check out the consumption function. So the consumption function, Remember consumption, this is the amount of household spending. When we think about consumption, this is money that households spend on consuming things, right, They're gonna they're gonna buy things and use them. So this is the consumption here that we're talking about the part of GDP, right? So consumption here, when we think about it, we have to think about the level of disposable income. Okay, so when we think about disposable income, this is the money that households have left after they pay for taxes, right? They're gonna earn some income, they're gonna pay for taxes and then whatever's left over, they're gonna have a disposable income. So when we look at the consumption function, sometimes it's called the consumption schedule, it's just another name for it, we're just gonna be looking at it on the graph. Okay, so like I just said disposable income is the amount left after paying for taxes and what do you think we can do when we have some money left over, we can either use it, the disposable income can either be used for consumption or if we don't consume it, we're gonna save it. So consumption or saving. Okay, so when we think about this disposable income on a macro level on a grander scale? Well, it's gonna be all of the national income, all the income that gets earned in in every way, shape or firm form minus the taxes that get paid, right? So what's left over is going to be consumption or savings. Cool. So let's think about it logically. Let's think about consumption a little bit. So you work we got a pop quiz here. You work in a candy factory That has been making tons of sweet sweet profit for all your hard work and dedication. You receive a bonus of $10,000 and an annual raise of 20% of your current salary. That sounds pretty nice due to this. What do you think is gonna happen? So you you're you have more money, you got $10,000 additional and a salary increase. What do you think you are likely to increase your total consumption? You're likely to decrease your total consumption or your total consumption will stay the same. It's probably gonna go up right when you have more money you might not spend all that money, right? You're gonna have more disposable income, I'll put D I. For disposable income up. Well that means you're gonna consume more, you'll probably consume a portion of that extra money. You'll go out and buy yourself you know something nice, you you've got this big bonus, you'll buy yourself something nice and you might save some of it too. Right? So your savings will go up as well. So that's the idea here is the more disposable income that you have, the more you're likely to consume. Okay and that's what we're going to see here in the consumption function. So let's go ahead and take it down to the graph. And let's talk about some key features here when we think about consumption. Alright, So the first thing I want to show you is what we call the 45 degree line. So the 45 degree line is basically every dollar of disposable income is getting used for consumption. So the 45 degree line is gonna look something like this. I'm gonna do it in blue and it's gonna go straight across just like this. And what does this tell us notice at every every increase in disposable income. Let's say we're right here and let's say this is $1,000. Well, right here we're at $1000 of consumption, right? So the 45 degree line says that every dollar that we have a disposable income is going to be consumed. Now that's not what the consumption function looks like, but it's a good reference point. So this here is the 45 degree line. Okay. And it's going to be a reference point when we look at the consumption function. So now let's draw in a random consumption function, what it might look like. Okay. So what we'll think is that even if you had no disposable income, let's say you you didn't make any money, you're still gonna consume stuff, right you need consumption to live, that's going to include the food, the shelter, right? All sorts of things that you have, you're gonna be consuming during the year. So you're gonna have some level of consumption. Let me go to read. You're gonna have some level of consumption regardless of having any disposable income. So let's say that's the level of consumption without any disposable income. And as you have more disposable income, well, your consumption is gonna increase, right? So we'll have something like that, your disposable income um increasing and your consumption increasing as well. Right? So what does that tell us? Let's look at a few features of this consumption function. So this we're gonna say is the consumption function. And you can imagine that for everybody, the consumption function is going to be a little different, right? Some people might be willing to save a little bit more money, some people might be willing to consume a little bit more. Everyone's a little different. But when we look at it on a grand scale, we can kind of average it out. And we can say for each extra dollar of income that gets made. Well, this is what we expect more to be consumed on, on the national level, on average. Right? So let's go ahead and look at this consumption function. Let's look at a couple of features here. So what do we see right here at this spot right here where the 45° line touches the consumption function. Well, everything is being consumed, right? All disposable income. So I'm gonna put I'm gonna put a right here at a all disposable income is consumed. But what about other points, Right? Because at that point we're touching the 45 degree line and just like we saw down here, $1000 of disposable income, $1000 consumed. That's gonna keep going all the way up everywhere, it's going to be equal. So at other points, let's look at a point, say here on the consumption function. Let's look at point B. Right here, what's happening at point B. At point B. We have a higher level of disposable income. Let's say if that was 3000 here, 3000, let's go. Let's go a little bit over. So, we're right on the line here, Right here, let's let's assume we're at this point where we said, Let's say we have 4000 of disposable income. Well, what's happening up here would be 4000 of consumption though, Right, 4000 consumption's way up there. So we're not consuming all 4000 of the disposable income, right? We're consuming a little bit less. We're consuming down here. So what does that tell us? What is that difference between the 45 degree line and the consumption line? Remember what we said about disposable income up above, Right? Disposable income. It can either be consumed or It can be saved. Right? So this difference between the 45° line and the and and the consumption function this is going to be savings right here. So this little green area is the amount of the disposable income that was saved. Yeah. You guys following there. So the idea is we're gonna have some level of disposable income and we're either gonna consume it or save it. And the consumption function helps us gauge the amount that's being consumed or saved. Alright. So one more thing we're gonna mention here on the consumption function is one other point. So here at point B let me do it in red A. Point B. We have some savings, right? Some of our disposable income is being saved. Now what about down here? Let's pick a point down here at point C. So right here where we will have $1000 of disposable income. So point C. Well now what's happening, we're consuming more than our disposable income. We have something called disk savings where we're actually going into our savings that we that we had before or we're taking on new debt to to be able to manage this level of consumption. So you can see that there's going to be a point here where we have disc savings when we're below that threshold. So right here I'm gonna write this savings this savings. So we're consuming more um then consuming more than our disposable income. Cool. So that's point C. And those are the key features here, this savings and I'm gonna write consuming more than disposable income. Okay so those are the key things to know about the consumption function. Alright, now let's pause here, and then we're gonna talk about two key another another feature of the consumption function here, with the marginal propensity to consume. All right, let's do that in the next.

