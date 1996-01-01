Unemployment Trends:Age and Race

So some interesting trends emerge. When you analyze the unemployment rate in the US. Let's check out some of those common trends. So the first thing we're gonna do is analyze by race and by age here. Okay, so the first one we have is adults and teenagers. Their unemployment rate here on the left column and their labor force participation rate on the right column. So it it separates between white and black for both categories. And we can make two conclusions here. The first one we see is that african americans tend to have a higher unemployment rate uh even though they have similar labor force participation rates. Now, why is that? Look, let's focus here on the adults notice that they have very similar labor force participation and remember labor force participation? This is um labor force divided by adult population um where unemployment rate is unemployed divided by labor force. Okay, so unemployed is the people who are looking for work but can't find jobs, right? So they're part of the labor force, but they can't find jobs where the labor force participation rate is for how many of them are actually included in the labor force. So why are african americans tending to have a higher unemployment rate? Well, the most likely explanation is that there's still lingering institutionalized racism throughout the job market. So a lot of, a lot, a lot of times people will actually hire whites instead of blacks. And there's even been studies done where people will send in fake resumes with a more black sounding name and have less callbacks just because of the name on the resume. So it's likely that a lot of times these unemployment rates is because people tend to hire whites more often than blacks. Okay. And that's what we see happening here, right? Where we have the white male and female having a lower unemployment rate than the black male and female right there. Okay. The next one we come up with from this, this uh this data is that teenagers, how does the teenage unemployment rate look compared to adults? Let me erase those there. So you would probably logically expect that teenagers tend to have higher unemployment as well, right, teenagers have higher unemployment rates than adults as well, and that's for multiple reasons. First, they have low labor participation rates, right? Because not all teenagers are looking for work where more likely that an adult is going to be looking for work than a teenager, teenagers are still in school, so they don't always have to be looking for a job. Um So there's less labor force participation from teenagers, but again, teenagers have difficulty finding jobs. A lot of places are skeptical to hire teenagers for multiple reasons. Right? So teenagers are gonna have difficulty securing jobs compared to their adult counterparts. So that those are two conclusions we can come to from from this data here is that african americans tend to have higher unemployment rates and teenagers also tend to have higher unemployment rates. Cool, let's pause here and let's move on to the next graph.

Hide transcripts