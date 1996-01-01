So next there's the balance between the federal government's actions and the state and local government actions, so there's going to be actions taken by the federal government. However, the state and local government are going to be making their own decisions about spending as well. So, one thing that's been noticed is that there's this what's called pro cyclical fiscal policy, which is employed by the state and local governments. So these governments generally make policy decisions that worsen recessions and inflation. How is that possible? How would these state and local governments worsen inflation or recessions in general? Well, the thing is that state and local governments act very similar to households, um a state and local government is going to reduce their spending during a recession. And this is because state and local governments have a lot more legal requirements to keep a balanced budget where the federal government might be able to go into a bigger budget deficit during a recession. Well, a state and local government, they have their they have more requirements to to keep their their budget in line. Okay, So if they have to keep their budget in line well during a recession, they're gonna be collecting less taxes so they need to spend less as well. And like, you know, during a recession, lower spending. Well, that's going to lead to a worsening recession as well. Okay, so that's another ineffective uh measure here of fiscal policy. Now, let's talk about the big one here in the next video. Let's go into more detail about the crowding out effect

