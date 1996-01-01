So the biggest criticism that we have of fiscal policy is the idea of the crowding out effect. The crowding out effect is that government a government deficit where the government needs to borrow money to to balance its budget? Well that's gonna decrease our investment spending because they're crowding out the investors in the demand for money. So let's see how this works when there's increased government spending. Well then money demand increases, right? There's more demand for money. So as government increases their fiscal policy has expansionary fiscal policy spending more money borrowing more money, they're gonna demand more money to make this government spending happen when there's higher money demand. Well there's gonna be higher interest rates and those higher interest rates lead to less investment spending. Okay let's see how this works out on the graphs here, we've got our money market here on the left and then we've got the aggregate demand here on the right. So remember in the money market the price of money is the interest rate right? The interest rate is how we're gonna decide how much money we're gonna want and then over here we're gonna have the supply of money whatever the supply of money is. And then on aggregate demand we've got the price level and our G. D. P. On this side. Okay let me get out of the way there. So let's start here on the money market graph on the money market graph, we're saying there's an increase in government spending which increases the demand for money, right? That's how we started this. So if this was the money supply and this was money demand over here, remember the money supply is fixed by the Fed, the Fed, uh the Fed shows, uh, pixel level for the money supply and based on their monetary policy, they'll change the money supply. But let's hold that constant for now. And let's say that there's an increase in government spending leading to an increase in money demand. So we shift our money demand curve to the right. And what's happened here in this market? So, we were at this original equilibrium with interest rate, interest rate one there. However, we're now at this new equilibrium up here at this higher interest rate, right? And the higher interest rate is going to crowd out some of our investment spending. That's what we see here. Remember when when interest rates are higher, firms are less likely to borrow money for for their investments. So what do we see happening to aggregate demand is, first we see this increase in government spending, right? There's going to be an increase in government spending leading to an increase in aggregate demand. However, there's also going to be this decrease in aggregate demand from this decrease in investment. So, although the although the government spending increases are aggregate demand because of our, remember our our equation consumption plus investment plus government spending plus net exports. So we're seeing government spending go up, but we're seeing investment go down. So that increase in government spending leads to a decrease in investment spending. And that's that crowding out effect. And what we see is when there's less investment spending, there's less long run growth. So I'm gonna write that here in the middle less long run growth because, remember, investment spending is an important part of our long run growth. The investment spending is spending on factories and equipment and things that are gonna help us be more productive in the future. So if there's less investment spending, well, there's gonna be less of that future production, future productivity, and we'll have less long run growth because of this crowding out effect. Okay, so that's a big criticism here of fiscal policy, is that the government spending crowds out some of the investment spending. Alright, so that's about it here. Let's go ahead and pause and we'll move on to the next video.

