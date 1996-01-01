so there's no good economic topic that doesn't come with some criticism as well. Let's see the criticism that goes with fiscal policy. So government's fiscal policy can be ineffective because of a time lag. So we're trying to think of reasons that fiscal policy would not work. Okay. There's a time lag when it comes to fiscal policy. When compared to monetary policy with fiscal policy, there's a recognition lag. First. We have to be able to recognize that we're in a recession. Excuse me. We have to recognize we're in a recession the beginning of a recession And uh, and be aware of its existence. Sometimes it takes up 4-6 months to realize that we are actually in a recession because sometimes there's going to be some small decreases in the market, some small decreases. And we're not sure if this is just a temporary fix or if it's an actual long sustained recession. Okay, so there's this recognition lag before they can actually uh say, Hey, we're in a recession. We need to, uh, we need to react to this. That's the recognition lag recognizing we're in a recession and then there's the operational lag. So the time between the approval of fiscal policy and its impact on the economy. So some fiscal policy can take awhile, right? There's bills that can go that might take a while to go through Congress. So that's already a lag in the time that hey, we need to make this bill and the time for all of the those senators and the representatives to actually um agree on the bill. However, let's say that it happens quickly. They're able to agree we're in a recession, we need to make some changes. Let's say that the tax policy can be put into effect relatively quickly. However, government spending, even if they approve it, it can take 6 to 12 months just to just to take effect right now that it's been approved. Well, they've got to hire contractors, they've got to plan out the project and it can take a long time before the project actually starts and that government spending actually starts to get the wheels in motion. So that's the operational lack that we see um when it comes to fiscal policy as well, it takes a while for it to kick in. All right, let's pause here and let's discuss the next criticism of

Hide transcripts