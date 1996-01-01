Definition of Money; Barter Economy; Double Coincidence of Wants

Alright, So let's get into everyone's favorite topic. Money. So we're going to discuss the functions of money and the kinds of money and why money is important. So let's start off with the definition of money, money is a set of assets that people are generally willing to accept in exchange for goods and services. So when you work at your job, you're willing to accept money when you go and put in your labor and when you go to the store to buy something, the store is willing to accept the money for whatever you want to buy. Right? So money acts as that medium. So why is money useful? Well, it eliminates the need for a double coincidence coincidence of wants. This is an important term that they love to use in this class. Double coincidence of wants because this double coincidence of wants is where both the buyer and the seller need to have something that the other one has. Alright, so let's go ahead and see what this means in a barter economy. The double coincidence of wants is important in a barter economy because they only trade goods for other goods. In a barter economy, there's no money, there's no money in a barter economy. So let's go through this example. We've got three people in this economy. We've got brick master who's a builder and who would like to trade his extra clay for lumber. And then we've got Sir lumber who's a carpenter who would like to trade his extra lumber for wheat, Right? So if these two tried to trade if brick master tried to trade his clay for lumber, But Sir lumber only has lumber that he wants to trade for wheat? Well, they're not going to make a trade, right? Because neither one has what the other one has. There's no double coincidence of wants. Sir lumber would have to have a need for clay. Right? But he only has a need for week. He doesn't have a need for clay. Finally, we have Admiral wheat, who's a farmer who would like to trade his extra wheat for lumber. So, in this situation, who would trade? Well, we would be able to trade right here, right? There would be a trade between Sir lumber, Sir lumber and Admiral wheat would be able to make a trade because they have what each other wants. But what about Brick master? He's kind of screwed here because all he has is clay and nobody wants his clay and he needs lumber? Right, But what if he was able to sell his clay for money? And then uh Sir lumber would accept the money for lumber as well. You'd be able to get rid of this double coincidence of wants. So, it's difficult to get what you want without the use of money, right? You need to have that double coincidence of wants in this situation. So, let's go ahead and pause and let's talk about the functions of money in the

