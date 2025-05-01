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3. Supply and Demand - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 11
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Problem 15
3. Supply and Demand - Part 1 of 2!
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3. Supply and Demand / Supply and Demand Together: Equilibrium, Shortage, and Surplus / Problem 11
Problem 11
What role does the law of supply and demand play in correcting a shortage?
A
It eliminates the need for price adjustments.
B
It causes prices to fall, increasing quantity demanded and reducing quantity supplied.
C
It keeps prices constant, maintaining the shortage.
D
It causes prices to rise, reducing quantity demanded and increasing quantity supplied.
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