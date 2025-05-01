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5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors - Part 1 of 2!
5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors / Willingness to Sell and Producer Surplus / Problem 5
Problem 5

If you sell a vintage toy on eBay for \$100, but you were willing to sell it for \$60, what is your producer surplus?