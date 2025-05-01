Skip to main content
Macroeconomics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 15
Next
5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors / Willingness to Sell and Producer Surplus / Problem 5
Problem 5
If you sell a vintage toy on eBay for \$100, but you were willing to sell it for \$60, what is your producer surplus?
A
\$100
B
\$40
C
\$60
D
\$0
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options