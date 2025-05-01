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Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
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12. Productivity and Economic Growth / New Growth Theory / Problem 4
Problem 4
Why do knowledge capital and physical capital exhibit different types of returns?
A
Knowledge capital exhibits increasing returns because it benefits the entire economy, while physical capital exhibits diminishing returns as additional units contribute less to output.
B
Both knowledge and physical capital exhibit diminishing returns due to resource limitations.
C
Both knowledge and physical capital exhibit increasing returns due to technological advancements.
D
Knowledge capital exhibits diminishing returns because it is a public good, while physical capital exhibits increasing returns due to its exclusivity.
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