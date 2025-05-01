Sam’s Thymes Co. produces various types of products and applies manufacturing overhead to job orders using departmental rates for each department, instead of one single rate for the whole factory. The rates set for its two production areas are:

Processing Department: \(25 per direct labor hour (DHL)

Packaging Department: \)15 per machine hour (MH)

Job 242 used the following direct labor hours and machine hours in the two manufacturing departments:

How much manufacturing overhead should be allocated to Job 242?