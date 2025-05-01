Table of contents
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing
Departmental Overhead Rates
Multiple Choice
Sam’s Thymes Co. produces various types of products and applies manufacturing overhead to job orders using departmental rates for each department, instead of one single rate for the whole factory. The rates set for its two production areas are:
Processing Department: \(25 per direct labor hour (DHL)
Packaging Department: \)15 per machine hour (MH)
Job 242 used the following direct labor hours and machine hours in the two manufacturing departments:
How much manufacturing overhead should be allocated to Job 242?
A
520
B
445
C
390
D
195
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