Microbiology
In Microbiology, Cross Resistance implies _________.
A state wherein microbial cells change themselves such that they remain unaffected by any anti-microbes
A circumstance wherein microbes have evolved enough so as to not let any anti-microbes enter their cellular interiors
A condition wherein microbes have become capable enough so as to not let any anti-microbes affect them by pumping them out
A situation that occurs when resistance to one type of antimicrobial agent confers resistance to another similar type.