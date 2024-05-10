12. Microbial Metabolism
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment designed to study cellular metabolism under different environmental conditions, scientists observed that some cells were able to survive without oxygen by utilizing alternative chemical reactions. What category do these alternative chemicals belong to when they act as terminal electron receptors?
