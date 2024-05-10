9. Microscopes
Introduction to Staining
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a microbiology lab, you are tasked with performing a Gram stain on a bacterial sample. Which of the following represents the correct order in which you would use these substances: mordant, counterstain, primary stain, and decolorizing agent?
