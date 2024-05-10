Microbiology
Which of the following best describes how a provirus and a prophage differ in their interaction with host cells?
A provirus infects prokaryotic cells, while a prophage infects eukaryotic cells.
A provirus integrates into the host's genome, whereas the prophage does not.
A provirus undergoes the lysogenic cycle, whereas a prophage can undergo the lysogenic and lytic cycles.
A provirus is a non-infectious form of a virus, whereas a prophage is a virulent form.