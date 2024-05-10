Microbiology
During glycolysis, ATP acts as an inhibitor for phosphofructokinase when the energy charge in the cell is high. What describes this process?
ATP competes with ADP at phosphofructokinase's active site, preventing further glycolysis
ATP binds to an allosteric site on phosphofructokinase, causing a shape change that lowers the affinity for fructose-6-phosphate
Phosphofructokinase increases catalytic efficiency in response to elevated ATP concentrations, promoting more rapid glycolysis
ATP triggers proteolytic cleavage of phosphofructokinase, rendering it inactive