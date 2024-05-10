12. Microbial Metabolism
Chemical Reactions
12. Microbial Metabolism Chemical Reactions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In many Asian cultures, it is common to store drinking water in copper vessels. After a few hours, the water stored in these vessels tastes different. Scientists have found that this practice can kill harmful bacteria present in the water. How does storing water in a copper vessel make it safer to drink?
In many Asian cultures, it is common to store drinking water in copper vessels. After a few hours, the water stored in these vessels tastes different. Scientists have found that this practice can kill harmful bacteria present in the water. How does storing water in a copper vessel make it safer to drink?