16. Microbial Genetics
Mutant Detection
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Scientists are working on developing a bacterial strain that can degrade environmental pollutants. They introduced plasmids carrying genes for pollutant-degrading enzymes into bacterial cultures. After several rounds of selection, they measured the efficiency of pollutant degradation by these bacteria. The plasmids used in this experiment were most likely:
