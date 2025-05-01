Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about immune complexes is false regarding hypersensitivity reactions?
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Which of the following statements about immune complexes is false regarding hypersensitivity reactions?
Type III hypersensitivity is caused by the immune system’s reaction to immune complexes. Immune complexes are made of aggregates of which of the following?
Why are small immune complexes damaging to the body?
Which of the following is a systemic type III hypersensitivity involving immune complexes against DNA that damage multiple organs?