Multiple Choice
How do type IV hypersensitivity reactions differ from type I hypersensitivity reactions?
85
views
How do type IV hypersensitivity reactions differ from type I hypersensitivity reactions?
Which of the following statements about haptens is correct?
Which of the following statements describes why contact dermatitis is a type IV hypersensitivity reaction?
Which of the following statements about the tuberculin skin test is true?
Red, raised, and hardened skin patches in association with tuberculin injections are called indurations. Which cells are responsible for triggering the immune response to the tuberculin which results in indurations?