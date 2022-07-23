List six types of microorganisms.

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Chemotherapy ____________.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Chemotherapy ____________.
Show where microbes ended up in Pasteur’s experiment.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Biochemistry _________ and __________.
Which microorganisms are used to make microbiological growth media?
a. Bacteria
b. Fungi
c. Algae
d. Protozoa
In which habitat would you most likely find archaea?
a. Acidic hot springs
b. Swamp mud
c. Great Salt Lake
d. All of the above
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Immunology____________.