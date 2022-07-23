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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 3
Chapter 1, Problem 3

List six types of microorganisms.

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1
Understand that microorganisms are tiny living organisms that can only be seen with a microscope and include a variety of life forms.
Recall that microorganisms are classified into different groups based on their cellular structure and characteristics.
Identify the first type: Bacteria, which are single-celled prokaryotes without a nucleus.
Identify the second type: Archaea, which are also single-celled prokaryotes but have distinct genetic and biochemical traits from bacteria.
Identify the third type: Fungi, which include yeasts and molds and are eukaryotic organisms with a defined nucleus.
Identify the fourth type: Protozoa, which are single-celled eukaryotes often motile and found in aquatic environments.
Identify the fifth type: Algae, which are photosynthetic eukaryotes that can be unicellular or multicellular.
Identify the sixth type: Viruses, which are acellular entities that require a host cell to replicate.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microorganisms

Microorganisms are tiny living organisms that are usually too small to be seen with the naked eye. They include a diverse group of life forms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa, algae, and archaea, each with unique characteristics and roles in the environment.
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Classification of Microorganisms

Microorganisms are classified based on their cellular structure, metabolism, and genetic makeup. This classification helps in understanding their biology and ecological roles, dividing them into groups like prokaryotes (bacteria and archaea) and eukaryotes (fungi, protozoa, algae).
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Types of Microorganisms

The main types of microorganisms include bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa, algae, and archaea. Each type differs in structure and function; for example, bacteria are single-celled prokaryotes, viruses are acellular and require a host to replicate, and fungi can be unicellular or multicellular eukaryotes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Chemotherapy ____________.

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Textbook Question

Show where microbes ended up in Pasteur’s experiment.

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Biochemistry _________ and __________.       

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Textbook Question

Which microorganisms are used to make microbiological growth media?

a. Bacteria

b. Fungi

c. Algae

d. Protozoa

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Textbook Question

In which habitat would you most likely find archaea?

a. Acidic hot springs

b. Swamp mud

c. Great Salt Lake

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Immunology____________.

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