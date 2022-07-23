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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 6
Chapter 12, Problem 6

The type of asexual fungal spore that forms within hyphae is called a __________.
a. Sporangiospore
b. Conidiospore
c. Blastospore
d. Chlamydospore

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1
Understand that asexual fungal spores can form in different ways and locations on the fungal hyphae.
Recall that sporangiospores are spores formed inside a sac-like structure called a sporangium, which is attached to the hyphae.
Recognize that conidiospores (or conidia) are spores formed externally on specialized hyphal structures called conidiophores, not within the hyphae.
Know that blastospores are formed by budding from the parent cell, often seen in yeasts, and are not formed within hyphae.
Identify that chlamydospores are thick-walled spores formed within the hyphae as survival structures, making them the correct answer for spores formed within hyphae.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fungal Hyphae

Hyphae are the thread-like filaments that make up the body of a fungus. They grow and branch to form a network called mycelium, which is essential for nutrient absorption and reproduction. Understanding hyphal structure helps explain where certain spores develop.
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Asexual Fungal Spores

Asexual spores are reproductive units produced without sexual fusion, allowing fungi to reproduce rapidly. Different types include sporangiospores, conidiospores, blastospores, and chlamydospores, each formed in distinct ways and locations on or within the hyphae.
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Sporangiospore Formation

Sporangiospores are asexual spores formed inside a sac-like structure called a sporangium, which is located within the hyphae. When mature, the sporangium releases these spores for dispersal. This internal formation distinguishes sporangiospores from other spore types.
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