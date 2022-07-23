Textbook Question
Amoebas with stiff pseudopods and silica shells are ___________.
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Amoebas with stiff pseudopods and silica shells are ___________.
Why are relatively large animals such as parasitic worms studied in microbiology?
Name two ways that slime molds differ from true fungi.
List several economic benefits of algae.
A phycologist studies which of the following?
a. Classification of eukaryotes
b. Alternation of generations in algae
c. Rusts, smuts, and yeasts
d. Parasitic worms
Tubular filaments with cross walls found in large fungi are ___________.
a. Septate hyphae
b. Aseptate hyphae
c. Aseptate haustoria
d. Dimorphic mycelia