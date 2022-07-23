Describe three modes of disease transmission.
List in the correct sequence the five stages of infectious diseases.
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Key Concepts
Incubation Period
Prodromal Stage
Illness Stage
Which of the following is the correct sequence of events in infectious diseases?
a. Incubation, prodromal period, illness, decline, convalescence
b. Incubation, decline, prodromal period, illness, convalescence
c. Prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline, convalescence
d. Convalescence, prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline
The process by which microorganisms attach themselves to cells is :
a. Infection
b. Contamination
c. Disease
d. Adhesion
The most frequent portal of entry for pathogens is:
a. The respiratory tract
b. The skin
c. The conjunctiva
d. A cut or wound
Diseases that are naturally spread from their usual animal hosts to humans are called ___________ .
Nonliving reservoirs of disease, such as a toothbrush, drinking glass, and needle, are called __________ .