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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 5
Chapter 14, Problem 5

List in the correct sequence the five stages of infectious diseases.

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Understand that the five stages of infectious diseases describe the progression of an infection from initial exposure to recovery or outcome.
Identify the first stage as the 'Incubation period,' which is the time between the entry of the pathogen and the appearance of the first symptoms.
Recognize the second stage as the 'Prodromal period,' where early, mild symptoms begin to appear, indicating the onset of illness.
Know that the third stage is the 'Illness period,' characterized by the presence of typical symptoms and signs of the disease at their peak intensity.
The fourth stage is the 'Decline period,' during which symptoms start to subside as the immune system combats the infection.
Finally, the fifth stage is the 'Convalescence period,' where the patient recovers and returns to normal health, although some pathogens may still be present.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Incubation Period

The incubation period is the time between the initial infection and the appearance of the first symptoms. During this stage, the pathogen multiplies without causing noticeable signs, and the infected individual may not be contagious yet.
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Prodromal Stage

The prodromal stage is characterized by the onset of mild, nonspecific symptoms such as fatigue or fever. This phase signals the beginning of the disease process and often precedes more severe symptoms.
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Illness Stage

The illness stage is when the disease reaches its peak, and specific symptoms appear. The pathogen is actively causing damage, and the individual is usually most contagious and experiences the most severe signs of infection.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe three modes of disease transmission.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the correct sequence of events in infectious diseases?

a. Incubation, prodromal period, illness, decline, convalescence

b. Incubation, decline, prodromal period, illness, convalescence

c. Prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline, convalescence

d. Convalescence, prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline

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Textbook Question

The process by which microorganisms attach themselves to cells is :

a. Infection

b. Contamination

c. Disease

d. Adhesion

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Textbook Question

The most frequent portal of entry for pathogens is:

a. The respiratory tract

b. The skin

c. The conjunctiva

d. A cut or wound

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Textbook Question

Diseases that are naturally spread from their usual animal hosts to humans are called ___________ .

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Textbook Question

Nonliving reservoirs of disease, such as a toothbrush, drinking glass, and needle, are called __________ .

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