Why is a person who produces a large amount of IgE more likely to experience anaphylactic shock than a person who instead produces a large amount of IgG?
Ch. 18 - Immune Disorders
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 18, Problem 2
The major inflammatory mediator released by degranulating mast cells in type I hypersensitivity is:
a. Immunoglobulin
b. Complement
c. Histamine
d. Interleukin
e. Prostaglandin
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1
Understand the context: Type I hypersensitivity is an immediate allergic reaction involving mast cells and basophils.
Recall that mast cells, when activated during type I hypersensitivity, release various inflammatory mediators stored in their granules.
Identify the major mediator released upon mast cell degranulation, which causes symptoms like vasodilation, increased vascular permeability, and smooth muscle contraction.
Compare the options: immunoglobulin (antibody), complement (plasma proteins), histamine (a biogenic amine), interleukin (cytokine), and prostaglandin (lipid mediator).
Recognize that histamine is the primary and most immediate mediator released from mast cell granules during type I hypersensitivity.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Type I Hypersensitivity
Type I hypersensitivity is an immediate allergic reaction mediated by IgE antibodies. Upon exposure to an allergen, IgE binds to mast cells, triggering their degranulation and release of inflammatory mediators, leading to symptoms like swelling, redness, and itching.
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Mast Cell Degranulation
Mast cells are immune cells that store inflammatory mediators in granules. When activated by allergens via IgE, they release these mediators rapidly, a process called degranulation, which initiates and amplifies allergic inflammation.
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Histamine as an Inflammatory Mediator
Histamine is a key chemical released from mast cell granules during allergic reactions. It increases blood vessel permeability and causes smooth muscle contraction, leading to classic allergy symptoms such as swelling, redness, and bronchoconstriction.
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The immunoglobulin class that mediates type I hypersensitivity is:
a. IgA
b. IgM
c. IgG
d. IgD
e. IgE
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