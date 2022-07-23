Skip to main content
Ch. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and Vibrios
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and VibriosProblem 2
Chapter 21, Problem 2

Match the pathogen with the listed vector responsible for transmitting it to humans.


___ Rickettsia typhi
___ Rickettsia prowazekii
___ Rickettsia rickettsii
___ Orientia tsutsugamushi
___ Ehrlichia chaffeensis
___ Borrelia burgdorferi
___ Borrelia recurrentis
___ Anaplasma phagocytophilum


A. Rat flea
B. Body louse
C. Hard tick
D. Mite
E. Soft tick

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that each pathogen listed is transmitted to humans by a specific arthropod vector. Your task is to match each pathogen to its correct vector from the given options.
Step 2: Recall or research the common vectors associated with each pathogen. For example, Rickettsia typhi is typically transmitted by the rat flea, so you would match it with option A (Rat flea).
Step 3: For Rickettsia prowazekii, identify that it is transmitted by the body louse, so match it with option B (Body louse).
Step 4: Recognize that Rickettsia rickettsii is transmitted by hard ticks, so match it with option C (Hard tick). Similarly, Orientia tsutsugamushi is transmitted by mites, so match it with option D (Mite).
Step 5: Continue this process for the remaining pathogens: Ehrlichia chaffeensis and Anaplasma phagocytophilum are transmitted by hard ticks (C), Borrelia burgdorferi by hard ticks (C), and Borrelia recurrentis by body lice (B). Use your knowledge of vector-pathogen relationships to complete the matching.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector-Borne Transmission

Vector-borne transmission refers to the spread of pathogens through living organisms, typically arthropods like ticks, fleas, lice, or mites, which carry and transmit infectious agents to humans. Understanding which vector transmits a specific pathogen is crucial for disease prevention and control.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:23
Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Rickettsial and Related Bacterial Pathogens

Rickettsia, Orientia, Ehrlichia, and Anaplasma are genera of obligate intracellular bacteria often transmitted by arthropod vectors. Each species is associated with specific diseases and vectors, such as Rickettsia rickettsii causing Rocky Mountain spotted fever via hard ticks.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins

Tick and Arthropod Vector Identification

Different arthropods serve as vectors for distinct pathogens: hard ticks (Ixodid) commonly transmit Borrelia and Rickettsia species; soft ticks (Argasid) transmit relapsing fever Borrelia; fleas and lice transmit other Rickettsia species. Recognizing vector types helps link pathogens to their transmission routes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:59
Symbiotic Relationships
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The most severe rickettsial illness is caused by __________.

a. Rickettsia typhi

b. Rickettsia rickettsii

c. Orientia tsutsugamushi

d. Ehrlichia chaffeensis

1046
views
Textbook Question

The bacterium that causes spotted fever rickettsiosis (RMSF) is more likely to infect a human ______________.

a. If an infected tick feeds for several hours

b. When an infected tick initially penetrates the skin

c. When contaminated tick feces dry and become airborne

d. If the human is exposed to rodent feces containing the bacterium

1044
views
Textbook Question

Why have scientists had problems identifying the virulence factors of Treponema pallidum pallidum?

Textbook Question

Label inclusion, elementary, and reticulate bodies of Chlamydia: <IMAGE>

1175
views
Textbook Question

Describe the three developmental stages of the bacteria Ehrlichia and Anaplasma.

1064
views
Textbook Question

Match the pathogen with the listed disease(s) it causes.


___ Chlamydophila psittaci

___ Chlamydophila pneumoniae

___ Chlamydia trachomatis

___ Treponema pallidum pallidum

___ Treponema pallidum pertenue

___ Treponema pallidum endemicum

___ Treponema carateum

___ Borrelia burgdorferi


A. Syphilis

B. Trachoma

C. Sinusitis

D. Lymphogranuloma venereum

E. Proctitis

F. Pelvic inflammatory disease

G. Ornithosis

H. Yaws

I. Bejel

J. Pinta

K. Lyme disease

1017
views