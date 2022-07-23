The most severe rickettsial illness is caused by __________.
a. Rickettsia typhi
b. Rickettsia rickettsii
c. Orientia tsutsugamushi
d. Ehrlichia chaffeensis
The most severe rickettsial illness is caused by __________.
a. Rickettsia typhi
b. Rickettsia rickettsii
c. Orientia tsutsugamushi
d. Ehrlichia chaffeensis
The bacterium that causes spotted fever rickettsiosis (RMSF) is more likely to infect a human ______________.
a. If an infected tick feeds for several hours
b. When an infected tick initially penetrates the skin
c. When contaminated tick feces dry and become airborne
d. If the human is exposed to rodent feces containing the bacterium
Why have scientists had problems identifying the virulence factors of Treponema pallidum pallidum?
Label inclusion, elementary, and reticulate bodies of Chlamydia: <IMAGE>
Describe the three developmental stages of the bacteria Ehrlichia and Anaplasma.
Match the pathogen with the listed disease(s) it causes.
___ Chlamydophila psittaci
___ Chlamydophila pneumoniae
___ Chlamydia trachomatis
___ Treponema pallidum pallidum
___ Treponema pallidum pertenue
___ Treponema pallidum endemicum
___ Treponema carateum
___ Borrelia burgdorferi
A. Syphilis
B. Trachoma
C. Sinusitis
D. Lymphogranuloma venereum
E. Proctitis
F. Pelvic inflammatory disease
G. Ornithosis
H. Yaws
I. Bejel
J. Pinta
K. Lyme disease