Skip to main content
Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 3
Chapter 26, Problem 3

The two types of industrial fermentation equipment are designed for ________ production or ________ production.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two main types of industrial fermentation based on the nature of the product being produced: one type is designed for producing primary metabolites, and the other for producing secondary metabolites.
Understand that primary metabolite production involves compounds essential for microbial growth, such as amino acids, organic acids, and alcohols, which are typically produced during the active growth phase.
Recognize that secondary metabolite production involves compounds not directly essential for growth but often useful as antibiotics, pigments, or toxins, usually produced during the stationary phase of microbial growth.
Relate these two types of metabolite production to the design of fermentation equipment: one type is optimized for continuous or batch production of primary metabolites, while the other is tailored for batch or fed-batch production of secondary metabolites.
Conclude that the two types of industrial fermentation equipment are designed for primary metabolite production or secondary metabolite production.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Industrial Fermentation

Industrial fermentation is the large-scale use of microbial processes to produce products like antibiotics, alcohol, or enzymes. It involves cultivating microorganisms under controlled conditions to maximize yield and efficiency.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:02
Alcohol Fermentation

Batch Fermentation

Batch fermentation is a closed system where microorganisms are grown in a fixed volume of nutrient medium. Production occurs until nutrients are depleted or waste accumulates, after which the product is harvested and the system cleaned.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:02
Alcohol Fermentation

Continuous Fermentation

Continuous fermentation is an open system where fresh nutrients are continuously added, and culture broth is simultaneously removed. This allows for steady-state production and often higher productivity over time compared to batch fermentation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:02
Alcohol Fermentation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?

a. Corn

b. Synthetic medium made by hand

c. Whey from cheese production

d. Brewing mash

958
views
Textbook Question

Potable water is allowed to have ________coliforms per 100 ml of water tested.

1555
views
Textbook Question

Leaving foods out at room temperature ________the likelihood of food spoilage.

930
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following lists foods in order, from perishable to nonperishable?

a. Dried pasta, cheese, fruit, uncooked ground beef

b. Dried pasta, fruit, uncooked ground beef, cheese

c. Uncooked ground beef, fruit, cheese, dried pasta

d. Uncooked ground beef, fruit, dried pasta, cheese

881
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

_______ Methane is a gas produced by microbial metabolism that can be used directly as a fuel source.

670
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

_______Pasteurization kills mesophilic microorganisms except endospore formers.

816
views