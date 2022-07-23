Where specifically does the most significant production of ATP occur in prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 5, Problem 11
Coenzymes are _______.
a. Types of apoenzymes
b. Proteins
c. Inorganic cofactors
d. Organic cofactors
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1
Understand the definition of coenzymes: Coenzymes are non-protein molecules that assist enzymes during the catalysis of reactions.
Recall that enzymes often require additional molecules called cofactors to be active; these cofactors can be inorganic ions or organic molecules.
Differentiate between apoenzymes and holoenzymes: apoenzymes are the protein part of an enzyme without its cofactor, while holoenzymes are the complete, active enzyme with its cofactor.
Identify that coenzymes are a specific type of cofactor that are organic molecules, often derived from vitamins, which temporarily bind to the enzyme to help in the reaction.
Conclude that coenzymes are organic cofactors, which corresponds to option d.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Coenzymes
Coenzymes are organic molecules that bind to enzymes and assist in catalyzing reactions by transferring chemical groups. They are not proteins themselves but work closely with enzymes to enhance their activity.
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Apoenzymes and Holoenzymes
An apoenzyme is the protein portion of an enzyme without its cofactor, while a holoenzyme is the complete, active enzyme including its cofactor or coenzyme. Coenzymes are distinct from apoenzymes as they are non-protein organic molecules.
Cofactors: Organic vs Inorganic
Cofactors are non-protein components required for enzyme activity. They can be inorganic ions like metal ions or organic molecules called coenzymes. Coenzymes often act as carriers for chemical groups during enzymatic reactions.
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Which of the following statements best describes ribozymes?
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c. Ribozymes store enzymes in ribosomes.
d. Ribozymes process RNA molecules in eukaryotes.
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