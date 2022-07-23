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Ch. 1 - Introduction to Microbiology
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 1 - Introduction to MicrobiologyProblem 11
Chapter 1, Problem 11

A(n) ___________________ is a genetic variant of the same species.

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Understand the question is asking for a term that describes a genetic variant within the same species.
Recall that in microbiology and genetics, a genetic variant within the same species is often referred to as a 'strain' or 'variant'.
Consider the context: a 'strain' is a genetic variant or subtype of a microorganism (such as bacteria or viruses) within the same species.
Confirm that the term 'strain' fits the definition of a genetic variant of the same species, commonly used in microbiology.
Therefore, the correct term to fill in the blank is 'strain'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Variation

Genetic variation refers to differences in the DNA sequences among individuals within the same species. These variations can result from mutations, gene flow, or sexual reproduction, leading to diverse traits and adaptations.
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Species and Intraspecies Variation

A species is a group of organisms capable of interbreeding and producing fertile offspring. Within a species, genetic variants exist, representing different forms or alleles that contribute to diversity but do not define separate species.
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Definition of an Allele

An allele is a specific version of a gene found at a particular locus on a chromosome. Alleles are genetic variants within a species that can influence traits and are inherited from parents to offspring.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label and describe the function of each indicated part of the compound light microscope.

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Textbook Question

Assume that you isolated a unicellular, non-nucleated cell from a deep-sea vent. Select the statement that is least likely regarding the cell you found.

a. The cell is a prokaryote.

b. The cell is a fungus or yeast.

c. The cell is an archaea.

d. The cell is not a pathogen.

e. The cell is in Domain Archaea.

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Textbook Question

___________________ are dormant structures that certain bacteria can make. These structures can be seen using the structural stain called the ___________________.

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks: In taxonomy, the broadest groupings are called ___________________, which are further subdivided into six different ___________________. The most specific or narrowest grouping is ___________________, which is the ___________________ name in the binomial nomenclature system.

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Textbook Question

Classify the following as bright field, dark field, phase contrast, or differential interference contrast (DIC).

a. Sample must be stained or have its own coloration to be seen:

b. Specimen is illuminated with polarized light:

c. Generates a falsely three-dimensional image:

d. The simplest and most common form of light microscopy:

e. Generates a negative image using a hollow cone of light:

f. Generates a negative image in which light shifts are converted into visible changes in brightness and contrast:

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Textbook Question

How is an opportunistic pathogen different from a pathogen?

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