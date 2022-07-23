Label and describe the function of each indicated part of the compound light microscope.
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Label and describe the function of each indicated part of the compound light microscope.
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Assume that you isolated a unicellular, non-nucleated cell from a deep-sea vent. Select the statement that is least likely regarding the cell you found.
a. The cell is a prokaryote.
b. The cell is a fungus or yeast.
c. The cell is an archaea.
d. The cell is not a pathogen.
e. The cell is in Domain Archaea.
___________________ are dormant structures that certain bacteria can make. These structures can be seen using the structural stain called the ___________________.
Fill in the blanks: In taxonomy, the broadest groupings are called ___________________, which are further subdivided into six different ___________________. The most specific or narrowest grouping is ___________________, which is the ___________________ name in the binomial nomenclature system.
Classify the following as bright field, dark field, phase contrast, or differential interference contrast (DIC).
a. Sample must be stained or have its own coloration to be seen:
b. Specimen is illuminated with polarized light:
c. Generates a falsely three-dimensional image:
d. The simplest and most common form of light microscopy:
e. Generates a negative image using a hollow cone of light:
f. Generates a negative image in which light shifts are converted into visible changes in brightness and contrast:
How is an opportunistic pathogen different from a pathogen?