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Ch. 1 - Introduction to Microbiology
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 1 - Introduction to MicrobiologyProblem 14
Chapter 1, Problem 14

Classify the following as bright field, dark field, phase contrast, or differential interference contrast (DIC).
a. Sample must be stained or have its own coloration to be seen:
b. Specimen is illuminated with polarized light:
c. Generates a falsely three-dimensional image:
d. The simplest and most common form of light microscopy:
e. Generates a negative image using a hollow cone of light:
f. Generates a negative image in which light shifts are converted into visible changes in brightness and contrast:

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Step 1: Understand the characteristics of each microscopy technique: Bright field microscopy requires stained or naturally pigmented samples to provide contrast; dark field microscopy uses a hollow cone of light to create a bright image on a dark background, producing a negative image; phase contrast microscopy converts phase shifts in light passing through a transparent specimen into brightness changes; differential interference contrast (DIC) microscopy uses polarized light and Nomarski prisms to generate images with a three-dimensional appearance.
Step 2: For part (a), identify the technique that requires the sample to be stained or naturally colored to be visible. This is a key feature of bright field microscopy.
Step 3: For part (b), determine which microscopy method uses polarized light to illuminate the specimen. This is characteristic of differential interference contrast (DIC) microscopy.
Step 4: For part (c), find the technique that produces a falsely three-dimensional image, which is a hallmark of DIC microscopy due to its use of polarized light and interference.
Step 5: For parts (d) and (e), recognize that the simplest and most common form of light microscopy is bright field, while the method that generates a negative image using a hollow cone of light is dark field microscopy. For part (f), identify the technique that converts light phase shifts into visible brightness and contrast changes, which is phase contrast microscopy.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bright Field Microscopy

Bright field microscopy is the most common light microscopy technique where the specimen is illuminated from below and observed against a bright background. Samples often require staining or must have natural coloration to be visible, as contrast depends on light absorption by the specimen.
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Guided course
03:46
Light Microscopy: Bright-Field Microscopes

Dark Field Microscopy

Dark field microscopy uses a hollow cone of light to illuminate the specimen, which scatters light into the objective lens, producing a bright image on a dark background. This technique generates a negative image and is useful for observing live, unstained samples with enhanced contrast.
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Guided course
01:52
Dark-Field Microscopy

Phase Contrast and Differential Interference Contrast (DIC) Microscopy

Phase contrast microscopy converts phase shifts in light passing through transparent specimens into brightness changes, enhancing contrast without staining. DIC microscopy uses polarized light and optical gradients to produce high-contrast, pseudo three-dimensional images, revealing fine structural details in live cells.
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02:03
Differential Interference Contrast (DIC) Microscopy
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is/are true regarding our normal microbiota? Select all that apply.

a. Our normal microbiota is easily disrupted by hygiene practices like hand washing.

b. Our normal microbiota can include pathogens.

c. Normal microbiota compete with pathogens.

d. Normal microbiota may colonize us before we are even born.

e. Normal microbiota changes over time.

f. The normal microbiota that we have as adults is the same as we had as children.

g. The normal microbiota of the gut is similar to that of the skin.

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Textbook Question

Label and describe the function of each indicated part of the compound light microscope.

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Textbook Question

A(n) ___________________ is a genetic variant of the same species.

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Textbook Question

___________________ are dormant structures that certain bacteria can make. These structures can be seen using the structural stain called the ___________________.

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Textbook Question

List the following taxonomic groupings in order from general to specific.

Phylum, Kingdom, Genus, Family, Class, Domain, Species, Order

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Textbook Question

Immersion oil improves resolution by:

a. Limiting light refraction.

b. Magnifying the specimen.

c. Improving specimen contrast.

d. Making light waves shorter.

e. Making light waves faster.

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