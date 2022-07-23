Acid-fast bacteria contain ___________________ in their cell wall.
What best describes the relationship between host and pathogen?
a. Mutualism
b. Parasitism
c. Commensalism
d. Endosymbiosis
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Key Concepts
Parasitism
Mutualism
Commensalism
Which of the following is true?
a. SEM is higher resolution than TEM.
b. Most viruses can be seen using a light microscope.
c. Simple staining involves an acidic and a basic dye in combination.
d. Samples can be stained or unstained for light microscopy.
e. These are all false statements.
Over time, Koch’s disease postulates have been rephrased in a variety of ways, but they still reflect the same process outlined by Robert Koch. The following are reworded versions of Koch’s postulates. Based on the original postulates, put the following items in the correct order.
a. Use the purified agent to cause infection in a test animal.
b. Isolate an infectious agent from a diseased animal.
c. Grow the infectious agent as a pure culture in the lab.
d. From the test animal, re-isolate the infectious agent that was originally grown in pure culture.