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Ch. 1 - Introduction to Microbiology
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 1 - Introduction to MicrobiologyProblem 22
Chapter 1, Problem 22

What best describes the relationship between host and pathogen?
a. Mutualism
b. Parasitism
c. Commensalism
d. Endosymbiosis

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1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the terms describing relationships between organisms: Mutualism, Parasitism, Commensalism, and Endosymbiosis.
Step 2: Mutualism is a relationship where both organisms benefit from the interaction.
Step 3: Parasitism is a relationship where one organism (the parasite) benefits at the expense of the other (the host), often causing harm.
Step 4: Commensalism is a relationship where one organism benefits while the other is neither helped nor harmed.
Step 5: Endosymbiosis refers to a symbiotic relationship where one organism lives inside the other, often leading to mutual benefit, but it is a specific type of symbiosis rather than a general host-pathogen relationship.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parasitism

Parasitism is a type of symbiotic relationship where one organism, the parasite (pathogen), benefits at the expense of the other, the host. The parasite derives nutrients or shelter while harming the host, often causing disease or damage.
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Mutualism

Mutualism is a symbiotic relationship where both organisms benefit from the interaction. In microbiology, this could involve microbes aiding the host in digestion or protection, with both parties gaining advantages.
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Commensalism

Commensalism describes a relationship where one organism benefits while the other is neither helped nor harmed. Some microbes live on or in hosts without causing damage or providing benefits, representing this neutral interaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Acid-fast bacteria contain ___________________ in their cell wall.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is true?

a. SEM is higher resolution than TEM.

b. Most viruses can be seen using a light microscope.

c. Simple staining involves an acidic and a basic dye in combination.

d. Samples can be stained or unstained for light microscopy.

e. These are all false statements.

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Textbook Question

Over time, Koch’s disease postulates have been rephrased in a variety of ways, but they still reflect the same process outlined by Robert Koch. The following are reworded versions of Koch’s postulates. Based on the original postulates, put the following items in the correct order.

a. Use the purified agent to cause infection in a test animal.

b. Isolate an infectious agent from a diseased animal.

c. Grow the infectious agent as a pure culture in the lab.

d. From the test animal, re-isolate the infectious agent that was originally grown in pure culture.

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