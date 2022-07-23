Label and describe the function of each indicated part of the compound light microscope.
<IMAGE>
Label and describe the function of each indicated part of the compound light microscope.
<IMAGE>
___________________ are dormant structures that certain bacteria can make. These structures can be seen using the structural stain called the ___________________.
List the following taxonomic groupings in order from general to specific.
Phylum, Kingdom, Genus, Family, Class, Domain, Species, Order
Classify the following as bright field, dark field, phase contrast, or differential interference contrast (DIC).
a. Sample must be stained or have its own coloration to be seen:
b. Specimen is illuminated with polarized light:
c. Generates a falsely three-dimensional image:
d. The simplest and most common form of light microscopy:
e. Generates a negative image using a hollow cone of light:
f. Generates a negative image in which light shifts are converted into visible changes in brightness and contrast:
Why is it clinically helpful to know the Gram property of an organism?
Immersion oil improves resolution by:
a. Limiting light refraction.
b. Magnifying the specimen.
c. Improving specimen contrast.
d. Making light waves shorter.
e. Making light waves faster.