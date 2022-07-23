Antigen ________ is a scenario in which pathogen antigens resemble host antigens. Antigen ________ is a scenario in which the pathogen changes its antigens. These are just a couple of ways that pathogens may avoid host immune system detection.
Ch. 12 - Adaptive Immunity
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 12, Problem 18
List the antibody isotype(s) that exhibit the stated feature. Some features will be assigned to more than one antibody.
Feature:
Most abundant antibody in serum
Made as a dimer
Stimulates allergic responses
Does not cross the placenta
Considered a complement activator
Rare antibody that’s poorly characterized
Main antibody in breast milk and mucus
Dominates the secondary immune response
Made early in the course of infection
Made in a primary immune response
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the antibody isotypes: IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD are the main classes to consider.
For 'Most abundant antibody in serum', recall that IgG is the most prevalent antibody found in the bloodstream.
For 'Made as a dimer', remember that IgA is commonly secreted as a dimer, especially in mucosal areas.
For 'Stimulates allergic responses', recognize that IgE is responsible for mediating allergic reactions.
For 'Does not cross the placenta', note that IgM, IgA, IgE, and IgD generally do not cross the placenta, but IgG does.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Antibody Isotypes and Their Functions
Antibody isotypes (IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, IgD) differ in structure, location, and immune roles. Each isotype has unique features like serum abundance, ability to cross the placenta, or involvement in allergic reactions, which are critical for identifying their functions in immune responses.
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Primary vs. Secondary Immune Response
The primary immune response occurs upon first exposure to an antigen, producing mainly IgM antibodies early on. The secondary response is faster and stronger, dominated by IgG antibodies, reflecting immunological memory and improved pathogen clearance.
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Antibody Structure and Secretory Forms
Antibodies can exist as monomers, dimers, or pentamers; for example, IgA is often secreted as a dimer in mucosal areas, while IgM is a pentamer in serum. These structural differences influence their function, such as mucosal immunity or complement activation.
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