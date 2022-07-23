Fill in the table.
List the applicable hypersensitivities (type I, II, III, IV) as they relate to the description. Note, more than one type of hypersensitivity may be listed for a given description.
IgG antibodies can mediate type _________________hypersensitivities.
T cells mediate type _________________ hypersensitivities.
Type _________________ hypersensitivities may be generated in response to pharmaceutical drugs.
Type _________________ hypersensitivities may be associated with autoimmunity.
Type _________________ hypersensitivities require a sensitizing exposure.
IgE antibodies can mediate type _________________hypersensitivities.
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Key Concepts
Types of Hypersensitivity Reactions
Role of Antibodies in Hypersensitivity
T Cell-Mediated Hypersensitivity and Sensitization
Which of the following is (are) true regarding type III hypersensitivity reactions? Select all that apply.
a. They involve IgG
b. They involve IgM
c. They are considered delayed reactions
d. They include autoimmune disorders like multiple sclerosis
e. They are rare compared with type I reactions
Which of the following is the most likely to lead to graft-versushost disease?
a. An allogeneic bone marrow transplant
b. An allogeneic liver transplant
c. A xenogeneic heart valve transplant
d. An isogenic bone marrow transplant
e. A xenogeneic skin graft
Which patient would be the most likely to benefit from desensitization immunotherapy?
a. A person suffering from serum sickness
b. A person at risk for HDN during pregnancy
c. A person with an allergy to pollen
d. A transplant patient
e. An asthmatic patient
Imagine that one of your patients is an emergency medical technician who has a family history of autoimmune disorders and allergy, but she does not currently suffer from either. Which of the following is (are) most likely true of your patient? Select all that apply.
a. She is at an increased risk for cancer
b. She is at an increased risk for type I hypersensitivities
c. She is at an increased risk for type III hypersensitivities
d. She is at an increased risk for latex hypersensitivity
e. She is at an increased risk for immunosuppression
Which scenario presents the greatest risk for HDN developing?
a. O− mother with O+ fetus
b. A+ mother with O+ fetus
c. B−mother with AB− fetus
d. A−mother with O−fetus
e. AB+ mother with AB−fetus