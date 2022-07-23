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Ch. 13 - Immune System Disorders
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 13 - Immune System DisordersProblem 9
Chapter 13, Problem 9

List the applicable hypersensitivities (type I, II, III, IV) as they relate to the description. Note, more than one type of hypersensitivity may be listed for a given description.
IgG antibodies can mediate type _________________hypersensitivities.
T cells mediate type _________________ hypersensitivities.
Type _________________ hypersensitivities may be generated in response to pharmaceutical drugs.
Type _________________ hypersensitivities may be associated with autoimmunity.
Type _________________ hypersensitivities require a sensitizing exposure.
IgE antibodies can mediate type _________________hypersensitivities.

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1
Step 1: Understand the classification of hypersensitivity reactions. There are four main types: Type I (immediate, IgE-mediated), Type II (antibody-mediated, often IgG or IgM), Type III (immune complex-mediated, involving IgG), and Type IV (delayed-type, T cell-mediated).
Step 2: Identify which hypersensitivity types involve IgG antibodies. Both Type II and Type III hypersensitivities are mediated by IgG antibodies. Type II involves antibodies binding to cell surface antigens, while Type III involves immune complex formation.
Step 3: Recognize that T cells mediate Type IV hypersensitivity, which is a delayed-type hypersensitivity involving sensitized T lymphocytes rather than antibodies.
Step 4: Note that pharmaceutical drugs can induce hypersensitivity reactions of multiple types, but commonly Type I (IgE-mediated immediate reactions) and Type IV (T cell-mediated delayed reactions) are involved.
Step 5: Understand that autoimmunity is often associated with Type II and Type III hypersensitivities, where autoantibodies or immune complexes target self-antigens, and that Type I hypersensitivities require prior sensitization to an allergen, as does Type IV hypersensitivity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Hypersensitivity Reactions

Hypersensitivity reactions are immune responses that cause tissue damage and are classified into four types: Type I (immediate, IgE-mediated), Type II (antibody-mediated cytotoxic), Type III (immune complex-mediated), and Type IV (delayed, T cell-mediated). Each type involves different immune mechanisms and cells.
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Role of Antibodies in Hypersensitivity

Antibodies such as IgE and IgG play distinct roles in hypersensitivity. IgE mediates Type I hypersensitivity by triggering allergic reactions, while IgG is involved in Type II and Type III hypersensitivities by targeting cells or forming immune complexes that cause inflammation.
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T Cell-Mediated Hypersensitivity and Sensitization

Type IV hypersensitivity is mediated by sensitized T cells rather than antibodies. It requires prior sensitization to an antigen, leading to a delayed immune response upon re-exposure. This type is often involved in drug reactions and autoimmune diseases.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the table.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is (are) true regarding type III hypersensitivity reactions? Select all that apply.

a. They involve IgG

b. They involve IgM

c. They are considered delayed reactions

d. They include autoimmune disorders like multiple sclerosis

e. They are rare compared with type I reactions

1515
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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the most likely to lead to graft-versushost disease?

a. An allogeneic bone marrow transplant

b. An allogeneic liver transplant

c. A xenogeneic heart valve transplant

d. An isogenic bone marrow transplant

e. A xenogeneic skin graft

1407
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Textbook Question

Which patient would be the most likely to benefit from desensitization immunotherapy?

a. A person suffering from serum sickness

b. A person at risk for HDN during pregnancy

c. A person with an allergy to pollen

d. A transplant patient

e. An asthmatic patient

1111
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Textbook Question

Imagine that one of your patients is an emergency medical technician who has a family history of autoimmune disorders and allergy, but she does not currently suffer from either. Which of the following is (are) most likely true of your patient? Select all that apply.

a. She is at an increased risk for cancer

b. She is at an increased risk for type I hypersensitivities

c. She is at an increased risk for type III hypersensitivities

d. She is at an increased risk for latex hypersensitivity

e. She is at an increased risk for immunosuppression

939
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Textbook Question

Which scenario presents the greatest risk for HDN developing?

a. O− mother with O+ fetus

b. A+ mother with O+ fetus

c. B−mother with AB− fetus

d. A−mother with O−fetus

e. AB+ mother with AB−fetus

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