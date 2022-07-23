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Ch. 16 - Respiratory System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 16 - Respiratory System InfectionsProblem 9
Chapter 16, Problem 9

List the three stages of pertussis, and provide some general characteristics of each stage.

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Identify the three stages of pertussis, which are the Catarrhal stage, the Paroxysmal stage, and the Convalescent stage.
Describe the Catarrhal stage: This is the initial phase lasting about 1-2 weeks, characterized by mild respiratory symptoms such as runny nose, sneezing, low-grade fever, and mild cough. It resembles a common cold and is the most contagious stage.
Describe the Paroxysmal stage: This stage lasts 2-4 weeks and is marked by severe coughing fits (paroxysms) that can end with a characteristic 'whooping' sound during inhalation. Other features include vomiting after coughing and exhaustion. The bacteria produce toxins that cause damage to the respiratory tract.
Describe the Convalescent stage: This final stage lasts several weeks to months, during which coughing gradually decreases in frequency and severity. The patient slowly recovers, but secondary infections can occur due to weakened respiratory tissues.
Summarize that understanding these stages helps in diagnosis and treatment, as symptoms and contagiousness vary across the stages.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Catarrhal Stage

The catarrhal stage is the initial phase of pertussis, lasting about 1-2 weeks. It resembles a common cold with symptoms like runny nose, mild cough, sneezing, and low-grade fever. This stage is highly contagious as the bacteria multiply in the respiratory tract.
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Paroxysmal Stage

The paroxysmal stage follows the catarrhal phase and can last 1-6 weeks. It is characterized by severe, repetitive coughing fits (paroxysms) often ending with a high-pitched 'whoop' sound during inhalation. This stage involves intense respiratory distress and can cause vomiting or exhaustion.
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Convalescent Stage

The convalescent stage is the recovery phase, lasting several weeks to months. Coughing gradually decreases in frequency and severity, but occasional coughing fits may persist. The patient slowly regains strength and normal respiratory function as the immune system clears the infection.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The __________ vaccine is a childhood vaccine to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis; in contrast, the __________ vaccine is a booster shot recommended for adolescents and adults to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis.

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Textbook Question

Rapid diagnosis and treatment of streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat) are important mainly because

a. Streptococcal pharyngitis is painful.

b. Streptococcal pharyngitis is highly contagious.

c. Failure to treat streptococcal pharyngitis can compromise the efficiency of the DTaP vaccine.

d. Streptococcal pharyngitis can cause certain autoimmune complications.

e. Not treating streptococcal pharyngitis leads to antibiotic resistance.

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Textbook Question

Indicate the true statements, and then correct the false statements so that they are true.

a. The most common viruses that cause human respiratory system infections are cold viruses.

b. Viruses can be treated with antibiotics.

c. People who have been exposed to cold and/or wet conditions are statistically more likely to develop a cold.

d. Many respiratory illnesses that are not caused by influenza viruses have flu-like symptoms.

e. The flu vaccine is not recommended for children under 2 years of age.

f. Pneumonia is a rare healthcare-acquired infection.

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Textbook Question

Select the FALSE statement:

a. Typical pneumonia can be community acquired.

b. Streptococcus pneumoniae is one cause of typical pneumonia.

c. Viruses are the only cause of atypical pneumonia.

d. Atypical pneumonia is not usually characterized by consolidation.

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Textbook Question

Match the following:

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Textbook Question

Give two reasons why the bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine is not routinely recommended in the United States to prevent tuberculosis.

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