The __________ vaccine is a childhood vaccine to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis; in contrast, the __________ vaccine is a booster shot recommended for adolescents and adults to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis.
List the three stages of pertussis, and provide some general characteristics of each stage.
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Key Concepts
Catarrhal Stage
Paroxysmal Stage
Convalescent Stage
Rapid diagnosis and treatment of streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat) are important mainly because
a. Streptococcal pharyngitis is painful.
b. Streptococcal pharyngitis is highly contagious.
c. Failure to treat streptococcal pharyngitis can compromise the efficiency of the DTaP vaccine.
d. Streptococcal pharyngitis can cause certain autoimmune complications.
e. Not treating streptococcal pharyngitis leads to antibiotic resistance.
Indicate the true statements, and then correct the false statements so that they are true.
a. The most common viruses that cause human respiratory system infections are cold viruses.
b. Viruses can be treated with antibiotics.
c. People who have been exposed to cold and/or wet conditions are statistically more likely to develop a cold.
d. Many respiratory illnesses that are not caused by influenza viruses have flu-like symptoms.
e. The flu vaccine is not recommended for children under 2 years of age.
f. Pneumonia is a rare healthcare-acquired infection.
Select the FALSE statement:
a. Typical pneumonia can be community acquired.
b. Streptococcus pneumoniae is one cause of typical pneumonia.
c. Viruses are the only cause of atypical pneumonia.
d. Atypical pneumonia is not usually characterized by consolidation.
Match the following:
Give two reasons why the bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine is not routinely recommended in the United States to prevent tuberculosis.