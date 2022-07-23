True or False: Giardia infections in the United States are all imported from other countries.
List the symptoms associated with the various stages of Schistosomiasis.
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Key Concepts
Life Cycle of Schistosoma
Stages of Schistosomiasis Infection
Host Immune Response and Pathology
Using the following list, construct a concept map or a chart connecting these terms according to the pathogen and correlated disease: fecal–oral, diarrhea, rotavirus, Campylobacter jejuni, bacterial, viral, foodborne transmission, antibiotics, vaccine.
What animals generally serve as the source of Escherichia coli O157:H7 for human infection?
Larry goes to his local Red Cross center to donate blood for the first time. A few weeks later a Red Cross agent contacts him to ask him to come in for a confidential meeting. During the meeting, Larry learns that his blood tested positive for hepatitis. He claims to be in excellent health and doesn’t believe the diagnosis. What virus does Larry most likely have? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Hepatitis A
b. Hepatitis B
c. Hepatitis C
d. Hepatitis D
e. Hepatitis E
A lower endoscopy examination of a patient complaining of abdominal cramps and diarrhea reveals pus-laden patches along the intestinal wall. Which of the following infectious agents could be considered the pathogen responsible for this condition?
a. Clostridioides difficile
b. Shigella
c. Salmonella serotype Typhi
d. Helicobacter pylori
e. Campylobacter jejuni
A father suspects his son has intestinal worms due to his complaint of an itchy bottom. What habit is most likely responsible for his infection?
a. Walking outside barefoot
b. Eating without first washing hands
c. Eating fruit that is not washed
d. Eating undercooked meat
e. Swimming in a nearby freshwater lake