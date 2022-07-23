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Ch. 19 - Digestive System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 19 - Digestive System InfectionsProblem 16
Chapter 19, Problem 16

List the symptoms associated with the various stages of Schistosomiasis.

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Understand that Schistosomiasis is a parasitic disease caused by blood flukes of the genus Schistosoma, and its symptoms vary depending on the stage of infection.
Identify the initial stage called the 'Acute' or 'Katayama fever' stage, which occurs weeks after infection and is characterized by symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, muscle aches, and rash due to the body's immune response to migrating larvae.
Recognize the 'Chronic' stage, which develops months to years after infection, where symptoms depend on the species and the organs affected; common symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, blood in stool or urine, and liver or spleen enlargement due to egg-induced inflammation.
Note that in severe chronic cases, complications such as bladder fibrosis, portal hypertension, or neurological symptoms can occur, reflecting the damage caused by trapped eggs in tissues.
Summarize the symptoms by associating them clearly with each stage: acute symptoms from immune reaction to larvae, and chronic symptoms from egg deposition and tissue damage.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Life Cycle of Schistosoma

Understanding the life cycle of Schistosoma parasites is essential, as it explains how infection occurs through contact with contaminated water, the development of larvae in the human host, and the progression through different stages that cause distinct symptoms.
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Stages of Schistosomiasis Infection

Schistosomiasis progresses through acute, chronic, and sometimes advanced stages, each with characteristic symptoms such as rash and fever in the early phase, and organ-specific damage like liver fibrosis or bladder issues in later stages.
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Host Immune Response and Pathology

Symptoms arise largely from the host's immune reaction to Schistosoma eggs trapped in tissues, causing inflammation and granuloma formation, which leads to the clinical manifestations seen in different organs depending on the species involved.
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