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Ch. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic Cells
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic CellsProblem 5
Chapter 3, Problem 5

Archaea cell walls tend to contain:
a. Lipid bilayers.
b. Pseudopeptidoglycan.
c. Cholesterol.
d. Flagellin.
e. Peptidoglycan.

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1
Step 1: Understand the composition of archaeal cell walls compared to bacterial cell walls. Unlike bacteria, archaea do not have peptidoglycan in their cell walls.
Step 2: Recall that archaea have unique cell wall components, one of which is pseudopeptidoglycan (also called pseudomurein), which is chemically distinct from bacterial peptidoglycan.
Step 3: Recognize that lipid bilayers are part of the archaeal cell membrane, but the question specifically asks about cell walls, so lipid bilayers are not the main component of the cell wall.
Step 4: Note that cholesterol is typically found in eukaryotic cell membranes, not in archaeal cell walls.
Step 5: Flagellin is a protein that makes up bacterial flagella, not a component of archaeal cell walls.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Archaeal Cell Wall Composition

Archaeal cell walls differ from bacterial cell walls and typically lack peptidoglycan. Instead, many archaea have cell walls made of pseudopeptidoglycan or other unique polymers, which provide structural support and protection.
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Pseudopeptidoglycan

Pseudopeptidoglycan is a polymer similar to bacterial peptidoglycan but with different chemical linkages and sugar components. It is found in some archaeal cell walls and helps maintain cell shape and integrity.

Differences Between Archaeal and Bacterial Membranes

Archaeal membranes contain unique lipid bilayers with ether linkages, unlike bacterial membranes that have ester linkages. Archaeal membranes do not contain cholesterol or flagellin, which are typical in eukaryotic membranes and bacterial flagella, respectively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following would you expect to find in acid-fast cell walls? Select all that

apply.

a. Peptidoglycan

b. Phospholipids

c. Lipopolysaccharide

d. Lipid A

e. Mycolic acid

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Textbook Question

Indicate the true statements about prokaryotic cells, and then reword the false statements so that they are true.

a. They have 80S ribosomes.

b. They sexually reproduce by meiosis.

c. Cell walls underlie the plasma membrane.

d. They synthesize proteins with the help of ribosomes.

e. They can store nutrients in inclusion bodies.

f. Fimbriae are used for motility.

g. Archaea and Bacteria can be classified using the Gram stain.

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Textbook Question

Bacteria cell walls tend to contain:

a. Peptidoglycan.

b. Lipid bilayers.

c. Cholesterol.

d. Pseudomurein.

e. Flagellin.

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Textbook Question

Select any of the following characteristics that would NOT apply to prokaryotes.

a. Generally simpler than eukaryotes

b. Multicellular

c. Lack a true nucleus

d. Tend to have a single circular chromosome

e. Often lack a cell wall

f. All make endospores

g. Divide by mitosis

h. Includes the Domain Archaea

i. Includes the Domain Bacteria

j. Includes the Domain Eukarya

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Textbook Question

What is the flagella arrangement for each of the pictured bacteria? <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

State the shape and arrangement of the pictured bacterial samples. <IMAGE>

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