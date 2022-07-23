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Ch. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic Cells
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic CellsProblem 12
Chapter 3, Problem 12

Certain bacteria can form endospores in order to __________________.
a. Reproduce
b. Survive harsh conditions
c. Cause recurrent infections
d. Adhere to host tissues
e. Avoid the immune system of a host

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what endospores are: Endospores are highly resistant, dormant structures formed by certain bacteria as a survival mechanism.
Recall the primary function of endospore formation: It is not for reproduction, but rather to protect the bacterial genetic material under unfavorable environmental conditions.
Evaluate each option based on the role of endospores:
a. Reproduce - Endospores are not involved in bacterial reproduction; bacteria reproduce by binary fission.
b. Survive harsh conditions - This aligns with the known function of endospores, which help bacteria endure extreme heat, desiccation, chemicals, and radiation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endospore Formation

Endospores are highly resistant, dormant structures formed by certain bacteria to survive extreme environmental stresses such as heat, desiccation, and chemicals. This process is not a means of reproduction but a survival strategy to protect the bacterial genome until favorable conditions return.
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Endospores

Bacterial Survival Mechanisms

Bacteria employ various strategies to endure unfavorable conditions, including forming endospores, producing biofilms, and entering dormant states. Endospore formation is unique because it allows bacteria to withstand extreme environments that would normally kill vegetative cells.
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Difference Between Reproduction and Survival

Reproduction in bacteria typically occurs through binary fission, producing new cells. Endospore formation, however, is not reproductive; it is a protective response. Understanding this distinction helps clarify why endospores are formed to survive, not to increase bacterial numbers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Prokaryotic flagella are made of a protein called _________________.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following characteristics regarding prokaryotic ribosomes supports the endosymbiotic theory?

a. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 80S just like eukaryotic ribosomes.

b. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 70S just like mitochondrial ribosomes.

c. Prokaryotic ribosomes make proteins in a similar manner to eukaryotic ribosomes.

d. Prokaryotic ribosomes have two subunits like eukaryotic ribosomes.

e. Prokaryotic ribosomes are intracellular structures like eukaryotic ribosomes.

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Textbook Question

Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.

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Textbook Question

Describe what would occur if a cell with a damaged cell wall was placed in each of the following environments:

  • Isotonic environment
  • Hypertonic environment
  • Hypotonic environment
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Textbook Question

Complete the table by answering yes or no for each question.

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Textbook Question

Match the cellular structures to their functions. Many statements will be used more than once; some structures may be matched to more than one functional description.

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