Prokaryotic flagella are made of a protein called _________________.
Certain bacteria can form endospores in order to __________________.
a. Reproduce
b. Survive harsh conditions
c. Cause recurrent infections
d. Adhere to host tissues
e. Avoid the immune system of a host
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Key Concepts
Endospore Formation
Bacterial Survival Mechanisms
Difference Between Reproduction and Survival
Which of the following characteristics regarding prokaryotic ribosomes supports the endosymbiotic theory?
a. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 80S just like eukaryotic ribosomes.
b. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 70S just like mitochondrial ribosomes.
c. Prokaryotic ribosomes make proteins in a similar manner to eukaryotic ribosomes.
d. Prokaryotic ribosomes have two subunits like eukaryotic ribosomes.
e. Prokaryotic ribosomes are intracellular structures like eukaryotic ribosomes.
Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.
Describe what would occur if a cell with a damaged cell wall was placed in each of the following environments:
- Isotonic environment
- Hypertonic environment
- Hypotonic environment
Complete the table by answering yes or no for each question.
Match the cellular structures to their functions. Many statements will be used more than once; some structures may be matched to more than one functional description.