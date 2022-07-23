Which of the following would you expect to find in acid-fast cell walls? Select all that
apply.
a. Peptidoglycan
b. Phospholipids
c. Lipopolysaccharide
d. Lipid A
e. Mycolic acid
Which of the following would you expect to find in acid-fast cell walls? Select all that
apply.
a. Peptidoglycan
b. Phospholipids
c. Lipopolysaccharide
d. Lipid A
e. Mycolic acid
Describe what would occur if a cell with a damaged cell wall was placed in each of the following environments:
Certain bacteria can form endospores in order to __________________.
a. Reproduce
b. Survive harsh conditions
c. Cause recurrent infections
d. Adhere to host tissues
e. Avoid the immune system of a host
Complete the table by answering yes or no for each question.
Match the cellular structures to their functions. Many statements will be used more than once; some structures may be matched to more than one functional description.
State the shape and arrangement of the pictured bacterial samples. <IMAGE>