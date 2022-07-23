Prokaryotic flagella are made of a protein called _________________.
Describe what would occur if a cell with a damaged cell wall was placed in each of the following environments:
- Isotonic environment
- Hypertonic environment
- Hypotonic environment
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Cell Wall Function in Microbial Cells
Osmosis and Tonicity
Effects of Different Tonic Environments on Cells
Which of the following characteristics regarding prokaryotic ribosomes supports the endosymbiotic theory?
a. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 80S just like eukaryotic ribosomes.
b. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 70S just like mitochondrial ribosomes.
c. Prokaryotic ribosomes make proteins in a similar manner to eukaryotic ribosomes.
d. Prokaryotic ribosomes have two subunits like eukaryotic ribosomes.
e. Prokaryotic ribosomes are intracellular structures like eukaryotic ribosomes.
Which of the following are true regarding osmosis? Select all that apply.
a. It is driven by differences in solute concentration.
b. It is the same as simple diffusion except it involves water.
c. It involves a selectively permeable membrane.
d. It requires energy to occur.
e. It requires specific channels.
f. Water moves from areas of high solute to areas of low solute.
g. Salt moves from high-water to low-water areas.
h. Water moves from areas of low solute to areas of high solute.
Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.
Certain bacteria can form endospores in order to __________________.
a. Reproduce
b. Survive harsh conditions
c. Cause recurrent infections
d. Adhere to host tissues
e. Avoid the immune system of a host
Complete the table by answering yes or no for each question.