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Ch. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic Cells
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic CellsProblem 4
Chapter 3, Problem 4

Indicate the true statements about prokaryotic cells, and then reword the false statements so that they are true.
a. They have 80S ribosomes.
b. They sexually reproduce by meiosis.
c. Cell walls underlie the plasma membrane.
d. They synthesize proteins with the help of ribosomes.
e. They can store nutrients in inclusion bodies.
f. Fimbriae are used for motility.
g. Archaea and Bacteria can be classified using the Gram stain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Evaluate statement (a): "They have 80S ribosomes." Understand that prokaryotic cells have 70S ribosomes, not 80S, which are characteristic of eukaryotic cells. So, this statement is false and should be reworded to: "They have 70S ribosomes."
Step 2: Evaluate statement (b): "They sexually reproduce by meiosis." Recognize that prokaryotes reproduce asexually, primarily by binary fission, and do not undergo meiosis. Reword the statement to: "They reproduce asexually by binary fission."
Step 3: Evaluate statement (c): "Cell walls underlie the plasma membrane." Recall the cell structure of prokaryotes where the plasma membrane lies beneath the cell wall, so this statement is true.
Step 4: Evaluate statement (d): "They synthesize proteins with the help of ribosomes." Since ribosomes are essential for protein synthesis in all cells, this statement is true for prokaryotes.
Step 5: Evaluate statement (e): "They can store nutrients in inclusion bodies." Inclusion bodies are indeed storage sites within prokaryotic cells, so this statement is true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Prokaryotic Ribosomes

Prokaryotic cells contain 70S ribosomes, which are smaller than the 80S ribosomes found in eukaryotic cells. These ribosomes are essential for protein synthesis and differ in size and structure, allowing antibiotics to target bacterial ribosomes without affecting eukaryotic ones.
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Prokaryotic Reproduction and Genetic Exchange

Prokaryotes reproduce asexually through binary fission, not meiosis, which is a process of sexual reproduction in eukaryotes. However, prokaryotes can exchange genetic material via processes like conjugation, transformation, and transduction, contributing to genetic diversity.
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Cell Structure and Functions in Prokaryotes

Prokaryotic cells have a plasma membrane covered externally by a cell wall, which provides shape and protection. They can store nutrients in inclusion bodies, use ribosomes for protein synthesis, and have fimbriae primarily for attachment, not motility. Gram staining differentiates bacteria based on cell wall properties, but archaea do not respond predictably to this stain.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following options include prokaryotic cells? Select all that apply.

a. Eukarya

b. Archaea

c. Protista

d. Bacteria

e. Fungi

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Textbook Question

Bacteria cell walls tend to contain:

a. Peptidoglycan.

b. Lipid bilayers.

c. Cholesterol.

d. Pseudomurein.

e. Flagellin.

1448
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Textbook Question

Select any of the following characteristics that would NOT apply to prokaryotes.

a. Generally simpler than eukaryotes

b. Multicellular

c. Lack a true nucleus

d. Tend to have a single circular chromosome

e. Often lack a cell wall

f. All make endospores

g. Divide by mitosis

h. Includes the Domain Archaea

i. Includes the Domain Bacteria

j. Includes the Domain Eukarya

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Textbook Question

Archaea cell walls tend to contain:

a. Lipid bilayers.

b. Pseudopeptidoglycan.

c. Cholesterol.

d. Flagellin.

e. Peptidoglycan.

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Textbook Question

What is the flagella arrangement for each of the pictured bacteria? <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

State the shape and arrangement of the pictured bacterial samples. <IMAGE>

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