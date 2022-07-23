Which of the following options include prokaryotic cells? Select all that apply.
a. Eukarya
b. Archaea
c. Protista
d. Bacteria
e. Fungi
Which of the following options include prokaryotic cells? Select all that apply.
a. Eukarya
b. Archaea
c. Protista
d. Bacteria
e. Fungi
Bacteria cell walls tend to contain:
a. Peptidoglycan.
b. Lipid bilayers.
c. Cholesterol.
d. Pseudomurein.
e. Flagellin.
Select any of the following characteristics that would NOT apply to prokaryotes.
a. Generally simpler than eukaryotes
b. Multicellular
c. Lack a true nucleus
d. Tend to have a single circular chromosome
e. Often lack a cell wall
f. All make endospores
g. Divide by mitosis
h. Includes the Domain Archaea
i. Includes the Domain Bacteria
j. Includes the Domain Eukarya
Archaea cell walls tend to contain:
a. Lipid bilayers.
b. Pseudopeptidoglycan.
c. Cholesterol.
d. Flagellin.
e. Peptidoglycan.
What is the flagella arrangement for each of the pictured bacteria? <IMAGE>
State the shape and arrangement of the pictured bacterial samples. <IMAGE>