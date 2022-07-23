Which of the following options include prokaryotic cells? Select all that apply.
a. Eukarya
b. Archaea
c. Protista
d. Bacteria
e. Fungi
Which of the following options include prokaryotic cells? Select all that apply.
a. Eukarya
b. Archaea
c. Protista
d. Bacteria
e. Fungi
Indicate the true statements about prokaryotic cells, and then reword the false statements so that they are true.
a. They have 80S ribosomes.
b. They sexually reproduce by meiosis.
c. Cell walls underlie the plasma membrane.
d. They synthesize proteins with the help of ribosomes.
e. They can store nutrients in inclusion bodies.
f. Fimbriae are used for motility.
g. Archaea and Bacteria can be classified using the Gram stain.
Bacteria cell walls tend to contain:
a. Peptidoglycan.
b. Lipid bilayers.
c. Cholesterol.
d. Pseudomurein.
e. Flagellin.
Archaea cell walls tend to contain:
a. Lipid bilayers.
b. Pseudopeptidoglycan.
c. Cholesterol.
d. Flagellin.
e. Peptidoglycan.
What is the flagella arrangement for each of the pictured bacteria? <IMAGE>