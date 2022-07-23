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Ch. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic Cells
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic CellsProblem 7
Chapter 3, Problem 7

State the shape and arrangement of the pictured bacterial samples. <IMAGE>

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1
Identify the shape of the bacteria by observing their morphology. Common bacterial shapes include cocci (spherical), bacilli (rod-shaped), spirilla (spiral-shaped), and vibrio (comma-shaped).
Determine the arrangement of the bacteria based on how the cells are grouped. For example, cocci can be arranged in pairs (diplococci), chains (streptococci), clusters (staphylococci), or tetrads (groups of four). Bacilli can be single, in chains (streptobacilli), or palisades.
Use the visual clues from the image to match the observed bacterial shape with one of the standard morphologies mentioned above.
Analyze the pattern of grouping or clustering in the image to identify the arrangement type, such as chains, clusters, pairs, or singles.
Combine the identified shape and arrangement to state the full description, for example, 'Gram-positive cocci in clusters' or 'Gram-negative bacilli in chains.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Morphology

Bacterial morphology refers to the shape and size of bacterial cells, which commonly include cocci (spherical), bacilli (rod-shaped), spirilla (spiral-shaped), and others. Recognizing these shapes helps in identifying and classifying bacteria.
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Bacterial Arrangement

Bacterial arrangement describes how individual bacterial cells group together after division, such as chains (strepto-), clusters (staphylo-), pairs (diplo-), or single cells. This pattern is important for diagnosis and understanding bacterial behavior.
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Microscopic Identification Techniques

Microscopic techniques, including staining and magnification, are essential for visualizing bacterial shape and arrangement. Proper sample preparation and microscopy allow accurate observation of bacterial morphology and grouping.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would you expect to find in acid-fast cell walls? Select all that

apply.

a. Peptidoglycan

b. Phospholipids

c. Lipopolysaccharide

d. Lipid A

e. Mycolic acid

1488
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Textbook Question

Indicate the true statements about prokaryotic cells, and then reword the false statements so that they are true.

a. They have 80S ribosomes.

b. They sexually reproduce by meiosis.

c. Cell walls underlie the plasma membrane.

d. They synthesize proteins with the help of ribosomes.

e. They can store nutrients in inclusion bodies.

f. Fimbriae are used for motility.

g. Archaea and Bacteria can be classified using the Gram stain.

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Textbook Question

Archaea cell walls tend to contain:

a. Lipid bilayers.

b. Pseudopeptidoglycan.

c. Cholesterol.

d. Flagellin.

e. Peptidoglycan.

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Textbook Question

Match the cellular structures to their functions. Many statements will be used more than once; some structures may be matched to more than one functional description.

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Textbook Question

What is the flagella arrangement for each of the pictured bacteria? <IMAGE>

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