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Ch. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic Cells
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic CellsProblem 6
Chapter 3, Problem 6

What is the flagella arrangement for each of the pictured bacteria? <IMAGE>

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1
Understand that flagella arrangements describe how bacterial flagella are distributed on the cell surface, which helps in identifying bacterial motility types.
Review the common types of flagella arrangements: monotrichous (single flagellum), lophotrichous (cluster of flagella at one or both ends), amphitrichous (single flagellum at both ends), and peritrichous (flagella all over the surface).
Examine each bacterial image carefully, noting the number and position of flagella relative to the bacterial cell body.
Match the observed flagella pattern in each image to one of the known arrangements based on their location and quantity.
Label each bacterium with the corresponding flagella arrangement term, ensuring you justify your choice by referencing the visual characteristics.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Flagella Structure

Flagella are long, whip-like appendages that enable bacterial motility. They are composed of the protein flagellin and anchored in the cell membrane by a basal body. Understanding their structure helps in identifying how bacteria move and respond to their environment.
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Prokaryotic Flagellar Structure

Types of Flagella Arrangements

Bacteria exhibit different flagella arrangements such as monotrichous (single flagellum), lophotrichous (cluster at one pole), amphitrichous (flagella at both poles), and peritrichous (flagella all over the surface). Recognizing these patterns is essential for classifying bacteria and understanding their motility.
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Types of Flagellar Distribution on Bacteria

Microscopic Identification of Flagella

Flagella are often too thin to be seen with standard light microscopy, so special staining techniques like flagella stain or electron microscopy are used. Identifying flagella arrangement from images requires knowledge of these methods and the typical appearance of each arrangement.
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Light Microscopy: Bright-Field Microscopes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following would you expect to find in acid-fast cell walls? Select all that

apply.

a. Peptidoglycan

b. Phospholipids

c. Lipopolysaccharide

d. Lipid A

e. Mycolic acid

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Textbook Question

Indicate the true statements about prokaryotic cells, and then reword the false statements so that they are true.

a. They have 80S ribosomes.

b. They sexually reproduce by meiosis.

c. Cell walls underlie the plasma membrane.

d. They synthesize proteins with the help of ribosomes.

e. They can store nutrients in inclusion bodies.

f. Fimbriae are used for motility.

g. Archaea and Bacteria can be classified using the Gram stain.

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Textbook Question

Select any of the following characteristics that would NOT apply to prokaryotes.

a. Generally simpler than eukaryotes

b. Multicellular

c. Lack a true nucleus

d. Tend to have a single circular chromosome

e. Often lack a cell wall

f. All make endospores

g. Divide by mitosis

h. Includes the Domain Archaea

i. Includes the Domain Bacteria

j. Includes the Domain Eukarya

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Textbook Question

Archaea cell walls tend to contain:

a. Lipid bilayers.

b. Pseudopeptidoglycan.

c. Cholesterol.

d. Flagellin.

e. Peptidoglycan.

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Textbook Question

Match the cellular structures to their functions. Many statements will be used more than once; some structures may be matched to more than one functional description.

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Textbook Question

State the shape and arrangement of the pictured bacterial samples. <IMAGE>

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