Which of the following would you expect to find in acid-fast cell walls? Select all that
apply.
a. Peptidoglycan
b. Phospholipids
c. Lipopolysaccharide
d. Lipid A
e. Mycolic acid
Which of the following would you expect to find in acid-fast cell walls? Select all that
apply.
a. Peptidoglycan
b. Phospholipids
c. Lipopolysaccharide
d. Lipid A
e. Mycolic acid
Indicate the true statements about prokaryotic cells, and then reword the false statements so that they are true.
a. They have 80S ribosomes.
b. They sexually reproduce by meiosis.
c. Cell walls underlie the plasma membrane.
d. They synthesize proteins with the help of ribosomes.
e. They can store nutrients in inclusion bodies.
f. Fimbriae are used for motility.
g. Archaea and Bacteria can be classified using the Gram stain.
Select any of the following characteristics that would NOT apply to prokaryotes.
a. Generally simpler than eukaryotes
b. Multicellular
c. Lack a true nucleus
d. Tend to have a single circular chromosome
e. Often lack a cell wall
f. All make endospores
g. Divide by mitosis
h. Includes the Domain Archaea
i. Includes the Domain Bacteria
j. Includes the Domain Eukarya
Archaea cell walls tend to contain:
a. Lipid bilayers.
b. Pseudopeptidoglycan.
c. Cholesterol.
d. Flagellin.
e. Peptidoglycan.
Match the cellular structures to their functions. Many statements will be used more than once; some structures may be matched to more than one functional description.
State the shape and arrangement of the pictured bacterial samples. <IMAGE>