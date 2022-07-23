Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic Cells
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic CellsProblem 17
Chapter 3, Problem 17

Which of the following are true regarding Mycoplasma bacteria? Select all that apply.
a. They have cholesterol in their plasma membranes.
b. They are among the largest bacteria characterized to date.
c. They are pleomorphic.
d. They are also called L-forms.
e. They were initially thought to be viruses.
f. Some can act as pathogens.
g. They are classified in domain Archaea.
h. They are prokaryotes.
i. They are sensitive to penicillin-based drugs.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the unique characteristics of Mycoplasma bacteria. They are known for lacking a cell wall, which is unusual among bacteria, and this influences their sensitivity to certain antibiotics and their membrane composition.
Step 2: Evaluate the statement about cholesterol in their plasma membranes. Unlike most bacteria, Mycoplasma incorporate cholesterol into their membranes, which helps stabilize their membrane structure in the absence of a cell wall.
Step 3: Consider their size and shape. Mycoplasma are among the smallest bacteria, not the largest, and they exhibit pleomorphism, meaning they can have variable shapes due to the lack of a rigid cell wall.
Step 4: Analyze their classification and historical context. Mycoplasma are prokaryotes, not archaea, and were initially mistaken for viruses because of their small size and filterability. They are not called L-forms; L-forms are cell wall-deficient variants of other bacteria.
Step 5: Review their pathogenic potential and antibiotic sensitivity. Some Mycoplasma species are pathogenic to humans, causing respiratory and urogenital infections. Due to the absence of a cell wall, they are resistant to penicillin and other beta-lactam antibiotics that target cell wall synthesis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unique Cell Membrane Composition of Mycoplasma

Mycoplasma bacteria lack a cell wall and instead have cholesterol in their plasma membranes, which is unusual for bacteria. This sterol presence provides membrane stability and flexibility, allowing them to survive without a rigid cell wall.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:59
Archaeal Cell Membranes

Morphology and Classification of Mycoplasma

Mycoplasmas are pleomorphic, meaning they can vary in shape due to the absence of a cell wall. They are among the smallest bacteria, not the largest, and are classified as prokaryotes within the domain Bacteria, not Archaea.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:44
Types of Bacterial Cell Morphology

Pathogenicity and Antibiotic Sensitivity of Mycoplasma

Some Mycoplasma species are pathogenic to humans, causing respiratory and urogenital infections. Because they lack a cell wall, they are resistant to penicillin and other beta-lactam antibiotics that target cell wall synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Prokaryotic flagella are made of a protein called _________________.

1317
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following characteristics regarding prokaryotic ribosomes supports the endosymbiotic theory?

a. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 80S just like eukaryotic ribosomes.

b. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 70S just like mitochondrial ribosomes.

c. Prokaryotic ribosomes make proteins in a similar manner to eukaryotic ribosomes.

d. Prokaryotic ribosomes have two subunits like eukaryotic ribosomes.

e. Prokaryotic ribosomes are intracellular structures like eukaryotic ribosomes.

1419
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following are true regarding osmosis? Select all that apply.

a. It is driven by differences in solute concentration.

b. It is the same as simple diffusion except it involves water.

c. It involves a selectively permeable membrane.

d. It requires energy to occur.

e. It requires specific channels.

f. Water moves from areas of high solute to areas of low solute.

g. Salt moves from high-water to low-water areas.

h. Water moves from areas of low solute to areas of high solute.

1600
views