Prokaryotic flagella are made of a protein called _________________.
Which of the following are true regarding osmosis? Select all that apply.
a. It is driven by differences in solute concentration.
b. It is the same as simple diffusion except it involves water.
c. It involves a selectively permeable membrane.
d. It requires energy to occur.
e. It requires specific channels.
f. Water moves from areas of high solute to areas of low solute.
g. Salt moves from high-water to low-water areas.
h. Water moves from areas of low solute to areas of high solute.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Osmosis and Solute Concentration Gradient
Selective Permeability of Membranes
Passive Transport and Energy Requirement
Which of the following characteristics regarding prokaryotic ribosomes supports the endosymbiotic theory?
a. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 80S just like eukaryotic ribosomes.
b. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 70S just like mitochondrial ribosomes.
c. Prokaryotic ribosomes make proteins in a similar manner to eukaryotic ribosomes.
d. Prokaryotic ribosomes have two subunits like eukaryotic ribosomes.
e. Prokaryotic ribosomes are intracellular structures like eukaryotic ribosomes.
Describe what would occur if a cell with a damaged cell wall was placed in each of the following environments:
- Isotonic environment
- Hypertonic environment
- Hypotonic environment
Which of the following are true regarding Mycoplasma bacteria? Select all that apply.
a. They have cholesterol in their plasma membranes.
b. They are among the largest bacteria characterized to date.
c. They are pleomorphic.
d. They are also called L-forms.
e. They were initially thought to be viruses.
f. Some can act as pathogens.
g. They are classified in domain Archaea.
h. They are prokaryotes.
i. They are sensitive to penicillin-based drugs.