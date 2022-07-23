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Ch. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic Cells
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic CellsProblem 14
Chapter 3, Problem 14

Which of the following characteristics regarding prokaryotic ribosomes supports the endosymbiotic theory?
a. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 80S just like eukaryotic ribosomes.
b. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 70S just like mitochondrial ribosomes.
c. Prokaryotic ribosomes make proteins in a similar manner to eukaryotic ribosomes.
d. Prokaryotic ribosomes have two subunits like eukaryotic ribosomes.
e. Prokaryotic ribosomes are intracellular structures like eukaryotic ribosomes.

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1
Understand the endosymbiotic theory: it proposes that certain organelles in eukaryotic cells, such as mitochondria, originated from free-living prokaryotes that were engulfed by ancestral eukaryotic cells.
Recall that one key evidence supporting this theory is the similarity between mitochondrial ribosomes and prokaryotic ribosomes, particularly their size and structure.
Identify the characteristic of prokaryotic ribosomes that matches mitochondrial ribosomes, which are known to be 70S in size, unlike the 80S ribosomes found in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells.
Compare the options given: the correct choice should highlight the similarity in ribosome size between prokaryotes and mitochondria, supporting the idea that mitochondria evolved from prokaryotes.
Conclude that the characteristic supporting the endosymbiotic theory is that prokaryotic ribosomes are 70S just like mitochondrial ribosomes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endosymbiotic Theory

The endosymbiotic theory proposes that certain organelles in eukaryotic cells, such as mitochondria, originated from free-living prokaryotes that were engulfed by ancestral eukaryotic cells. This theory is supported by similarities between mitochondria and prokaryotes, including their own DNA and ribosomes.
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Endosymbiotic Theory

Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Ribosomes

Prokaryotic ribosomes are 70S, composed of 50S and 30S subunits, whereas eukaryotic ribosomes are 80S, made of 60S and 40S subunits. The similarity of mitochondrial ribosomes to prokaryotic 70S ribosomes supports the idea that mitochondria evolved from prokaryotes.
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Mitochondrial Ribosomes and Protein Synthesis

Mitochondrial ribosomes resemble prokaryotic ribosomes in size and function, synthesizing proteins within mitochondria independently of the eukaryotic cytoplasmic ribosomes. This similarity is key evidence for the endosymbiotic origin of mitochondria.
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