Textbook Question
Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.
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Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.
Complete the table by answering yes or no for each question.
Archaea cell walls tend to contain:
a. Lipid bilayers.
b. Pseudopeptidoglycan.
c. Cholesterol.
d. Flagellin.
e. Peptidoglycan.
Match the cellular structures to their functions. Many statements will be used more than once; some structures may be matched to more than one functional description.
What is the flagella arrangement for each of the pictured bacteria? <IMAGE>
State the shape and arrangement of the pictured bacterial samples. <IMAGE>