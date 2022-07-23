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Ch. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial Growth
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial GrowthProblem 19
Chapter 7, Problem 19

A bacterial specimen exhibits the following growth on blood agar. What can you most reasonably conclude about the bacterium? Select all that apply.
a. It is not S. pyogenes.
b. It is alpha hemolytic.
c. It is beta hemolytic.
d. It is gamma hemolytic.
e. It is Gram-positive.
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Step 1: Understand the types of hemolysis on blood agar. Blood agar is used to differentiate bacteria based on their ability to lyse red blood cells, producing three types of hemolysis: alpha (partial hemolysis, greenish discoloration), beta (complete hemolysis, clear zone), and gamma (no hemolysis, no change).
Step 2: Identify the hemolysis pattern shown by the bacterial specimen on the blood agar plate. This is crucial because it helps narrow down the bacterial species or group.
Step 3: Recall that Streptococcus pyogenes is typically beta hemolytic, meaning it produces a clear zone of complete hemolysis around colonies on blood agar.
Step 4: Use the hemolysis pattern observed to determine which options are reasonable. For example, if the specimen shows beta hemolysis, then it could be S. pyogenes and is beta hemolytic; if alpha hemolysis is observed, it is not S. pyogenes but could be other Streptococcus species like S. pneumoniae.
Step 5: Consider Gram staining characteristics. Most hemolytic streptococci are Gram-positive cocci, so if the specimen is a streptococcus, it is likely Gram-positive. This helps decide if option (e) is reasonable.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hemolysis Types on Blood Agar

Hemolysis refers to the breakdown of red blood cells around bacterial colonies on blood agar. Alpha hemolysis causes partial, greenish discoloration; beta hemolysis results in clear, complete lysis; gamma hemolysis indicates no hemolysis or change. Identifying hemolysis type helps differentiate bacterial species.
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Characteristics of Streptococcus pyogenes

Streptococcus pyogenes is a Gram-positive bacterium known for beta hemolysis on blood agar, producing clear zones around colonies. Recognizing its hemolytic pattern is key to distinguishing it from other streptococci and related bacteria.
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Gram Staining and Bacterial Classification

Gram staining differentiates bacteria into Gram-positive (purple) and Gram-negative (pink) based on cell wall structure. This classification aids in identifying bacteria and predicting their behavior, including antibiotic susceptibility and pathogenicity.
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