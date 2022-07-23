While hiking, Huda wants to ensure that the river water is clean enough to drink and will not cause any intestinal infections. How could she treat water from a stream so that it is safe to drink?
A bacterial specimen exhibits the following growth on blood agar. What can you most reasonably conclude about the bacterium? Select all that apply.
a. It is not S. pyogenes.
b. It is alpha hemolytic.
c. It is beta hemolytic.
d. It is gamma hemolytic.
e. It is Gram-positive.
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Key Concepts
Hemolysis Types on Blood Agar
Characteristics of Streptococcus pyogenes
Gram Staining and Bacterial Classification
You are collecting a sample from a deep wound for analysis by the clinical microbiology lab. Which of the following is not a consideration as you undertake this process?
a. Avoiding the skin as the wound is swabbed
b. Using an anaerobic culture tube
c. Disinfecting the tube before collecting the sample
d. Washing your hands before and after sample collection
e. Using complex media
The _____________ is the time needed to kill 90 percent of a given microbial population at a set temperature. The _____________ is the lowest temperature needed to kill all microbes in a sample within 10 minutes.
Which of the following is (are) true? Select all that apply.
a. Scalpels are critical equipment.
b. Endoscopes are noncritical equipment.
c. Stethoscopes are noncritical equipment.
d. Anesthesia tubing is semicritical equipment.
e. Critical equipment contacts intact skin.