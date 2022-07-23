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Ch. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial Growth
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial GrowthProblem 1
Chapter 7, Problem 1

A Salmonella species is grown for 8 hours. In this time, each cell divides about four times. What is the generation time?

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1
Identify the total time of growth, which is given as 8 hours.
Determine the number of generations (cell divisions) that occurred, which is 4 in this case.
Recall that generation time (g) is the time it takes for the bacterial population to double once.
Use the formula for generation time: \(g = \frac{\text{total time}}{\text{number of generations}}\).
Substitute the known values into the formula: \(g = \frac{8 \text{ hours}}{4}\), then simplify to find the generation time.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Generation Time

Generation time is the period required for a bacterial population to double in number. It reflects the time taken for one complete cell division cycle, which is crucial for understanding bacterial growth rates.
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Generation Times

Binary Fission and Cell Division

Bacteria reproduce by binary fission, where one cell divides into two identical daughter cells. The number of divisions directly relates to the increase in cell number and helps calculate growth parameters like generation time.
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Exponential Growth in Bacteria

Bacterial populations grow exponentially during the log phase, doubling at regular intervals. Knowing the total growth time and number of divisions allows calculation of generation time using the formula: generation time = total time ÷ number of generations.
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Introduction to Bacteria
Related Practice
Textbook Question

After performing the streak plate method, what feature(s) would you look for on the agar plate to determine if you have a pure culture?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following pathogens would hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a treatment that increases the level of dissolved oxygen in tissues, most likely ward off? Select all that apply.

a. Anaerobic thermophile

b. Anaerobic mesophile

c. Facultative anaerobic thermophile

d. Facultative anaerobic mesophile

e. Microaerophilic mesophile

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Textbook Question

If a bacterium that normally lives in the gastrointestinal tract is plunged into a salty solution, what would occur?

a. Halophilic adjustment

b. Osmotic concentration

c. Lysis

d. Plasmolysis

e. Nothing

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