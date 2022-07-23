Textbook Question
After performing the streak plate method, what feature(s) would you look for on the agar plate to determine if you have a pure culture?
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After performing the streak plate method, what feature(s) would you look for on the agar plate to determine if you have a pure culture?
Which of the following pathogens would hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a treatment that increases the level of dissolved oxygen in tissues, most likely ward off? Select all that apply.
a. Anaerobic thermophile
b. Anaerobic mesophile
c. Facultative anaerobic thermophile
d. Facultative anaerobic mesophile
e. Microaerophilic mesophile
If a bacterium that normally lives in the gastrointestinal tract is plunged into a salty solution, what would occur?
a. Halophilic adjustment
b. Osmotic concentration
c. Lysis
d. Plasmolysis
e. Nothing